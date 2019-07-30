Nation Other News 30 Jul 2019 News Digest: A smart ...
Nation, In Other News

News Digest: A smart, speedy recap of the day's headlines

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jul 30, 2019, 9:47 pm IST
Updated Jul 30, 2019, 9:47 pm IST
Here are the top national, international headlines of the day.
(Photo: File)
 (Photo: File)

Mumbai: Have you missed any news today? Here are the top national, international headlines of the day.

Letter to CJI: The Unnao rape survivor, who met with an accident on Sunday, had written a letter to Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi days earlier alleging some people had come to her house and threatened her.

 

Read: ‘People threatened me’: Unnao survivor’s letter to CJI days before accident

Victim's uncle granted parole: The Uncle of Unnao rape victim will be released on parole from the jail on Wednesday to attend the last rites of his wife who was killed in a road accident, government sources said.

Read: Unnao rape victim's uncle granted parole

IT department counters: Refuting the charges laid out in the letter, Income Tax sources said the provisional attachment made by the department was undertaken to protect the “interests of revenue” and was based on credible evidence gathered in the search or raid action.

Read: ‘Acted as per IT Act’: IT dept’s replies to CCD founder VG Siddhartha’s letter

RPF officer transferred: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) official in Budgam who had issued a controversial letter about "deteriorating situation" in Jammu and Kashmir has been transferred, sources said on Monday. In the letter, RPF Assistant Security Commissioner (Budgam) Sudesh Nugyal asked employees to stock ration for at least four months, store drinking water for seven days and fill vehicles fully to deal with the issue of law and order for a long period as there is a "forecast of deteriorating situation" in Kashmir.

Read: RPF officer who issued letter about deteriorating Kashmir situation transferred

Tripple Talaq Bill passed: The contentious triple talaq bill sailed through the upper house after a series of walkouts and abstentions on Tuesday. The bill that bans the practice of instant divorce by Muslim men and seeks jail term for the guilty, received 99 votes in favour whereas 84 members voted against it in the upper house.

Read: Triple Talaq bill gets Rajya Sabha nod amid walkout by JD(U), AIADMK

Consider legalising MSP: The centre and Punjab government has been asked by the Punjab and Haryaana High Court to consider providing legal status to the Minimum Support Price (MSP) by bringing a suitable law. The government purchases crops from farmers at MSP.

Read: High Court asks Centre, Punjab to consider making MSP legal

Boosting tourism: Union Minister for Tourism and Culture Prahlad Singh Patel has announced that 10 monuments managed by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and other committees will be kept open till late to attract more tourists, Hindustan Times reported.

Read: Humayun’s Tomb among 10 monuments across India to stay open till 9 pm  

Rajiv Kumar appointed new Finance Secretary:  Rajiv Kumar, currently serving as Financial Services Secretary, was on Tuesday designated as the new Finance Secretary. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the designation of Kumar as the new Finance Secretary.

Read: Rajiv Kumar appointed as Finance Secretary

...
Tags: cji, unnao, siddhartha, triple talaq
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Nation

Medical staff carries patient on cot for kilometres in case of emergency. (Photo: ANI)

Chhattisgarh govt officers risk lives, provide health care to tribals

Indore-based trader Rahul Gandhi (left) with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo: ANI)

'My name is Rahul Gandhi and I am not happy with it,' says Indore-based trader

Finance Secretary Rajiv Kumar. (Photo: Twitter)

Rajiv Kumar appointed as Finance Secretary

Central Bureau of Investigation. (Photo: Representational image)

CBI arrests GST official in Punjab in bribery case



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'My name is Rahul Gandhi and I am not happy with it,' says Indore-based trader

Indore-based trader Rahul Gandhi (left) with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo: ANI)
 

Chhattisgarh govt officers risk lives, provide health care to tribals

Medical staff carries patient on cot for kilometres in case of emergency. (Photo: ANI)
 

Man walks 800 km backwards in protest against deforestation: Indonesia

He walks backwards with the help of a headpiece built with plastic pipes, fixed with a rear-view mirror which allows him to walk backwards. (Photo: Screengrab/Metro TV)
 

Here is how you can use credit card to keep away from additional charges

A cash advance fee is charged for cash transactions like a cash withdrawal from an ATM using the credit card.
 

Hungarian artist accuses Kangana Ranaut's 'Judgementall Hai Kya' makers of plagiarism

Kangana Ranaut in the screen grab from 'Judgementall Hai Kya' trailer. (Courtesy: Youtube/ BalajiMotionPictures)
 

Humayun’s Tomb among 10 monuments across India to stay open till 9pm

Historian Sohail Hashmi welcomed the move but said the government should strive to keep monuments open around the clock. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

3 Navy officers face court martial for INS Betwa warship accident

INS Betwa, a guided-missile frigate, tipped over and crashed to its side while undocking in Mumbai on Monday, in what the Navy described as an ‘unprecedented and sad’ incident. (Photo: ANI)

Bihar's Siwan jail administration releases wrong prisoner

While prisoner Gul Mohammad had got bail from the ADJ Rajkumar's court in Siwan, the release order issued by the clerk Abhay Singh was for a certain Gul Mohammad alias Lalan Nat, who is still being tried in the Patna High Court. (Representational Image)

Amarnath Yatra: Over 3000 devotees paid obeisance at case shrine on July 29

During last year's Amarnath yatra, the total number of pilgrims who visited shrine was 2,85,006, whereas this year the pilgrimage crossed that figure in less than a month, Raj Bhavan had said in a statement. (Photo: ANI)

Kerala police bid adieu to sniffer dog Thander, cremated with state honours

Thander was working in the Explosives Detection Wing at Kollam. (Photo: ANI)

Built in 1959, Odisha secretariat's name changed to 'Lok Seva Bhawan'

This was announced by Patnaik while replying to a debate on the demands of the Home and General Administration departments in the Assembly. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham