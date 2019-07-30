News Digest: A smart, speedy recap of the day's headlines

Mumbai: Have you missed any news today? Here are the top national, international headlines of the day.

Letter to CJI: The Unnao rape survivor, who met with an accident on Sunday, had written a letter to Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi days earlier alleging some people had come to her house and threatened her.

Read: ‘People threatened me’: Unnao survivor’s letter to CJI days before accident

Victim's uncle granted parole: The Uncle of Unnao rape victim will be released on parole from the jail on Wednesday to attend the last rites of his wife who was killed in a road accident, government sources said.

Read: Unnao rape victim's uncle granted parole

IT department counters: Refuting the charges laid out in the letter, Income Tax sources said the provisional attachment made by the department was undertaken to protect the “interests of revenue” and was based on credible evidence gathered in the search or raid action.

Read: ‘Acted as per IT Act’: IT dept’s replies to CCD founder VG Siddhartha’s letter

RPF officer transferred: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) official in Budgam who had issued a controversial letter about "deteriorating situation" in Jammu and Kashmir has been transferred, sources said on Monday. In the letter, RPF Assistant Security Commissioner (Budgam) Sudesh Nugyal asked employees to stock ration for at least four months, store drinking water for seven days and fill vehicles fully to deal with the issue of law and order for a long period as there is a "forecast of deteriorating situation" in Kashmir.

Read: RPF officer who issued letter about deteriorating Kashmir situation transferred

Tripple Talaq Bill passed: The contentious triple talaq bill sailed through the upper house after a series of walkouts and abstentions on Tuesday. The bill that bans the practice of instant divorce by Muslim men and seeks jail term for the guilty, received 99 votes in favour whereas 84 members voted against it in the upper house.

Read: Triple Talaq bill gets Rajya Sabha nod amid walkout by JD(U), AIADMK

Consider legalising MSP: The centre and Punjab government has been asked by the Punjab and Haryaana High Court to consider providing legal status to the Minimum Support Price (MSP) by bringing a suitable law. The government purchases crops from farmers at MSP.

Read: High Court asks Centre, Punjab to consider making MSP legal

Boosting tourism: Union Minister for Tourism and Culture Prahlad Singh Patel has announced that 10 monuments managed by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and other committees will be kept open till late to attract more tourists, Hindustan Times reported.

Read: Humayun’s Tomb among 10 monuments across India to stay open till 9 pm

Rajiv Kumar appointed new Finance Secretary: Rajiv Kumar, currently serving as Financial Services Secretary, was on Tuesday designated as the new Finance Secretary. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the designation of Kumar as the new Finance Secretary.

Read: Rajiv Kumar appointed as Finance Secretary