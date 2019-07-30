Nation Crime 30 Jul 2019 Unnao rape victim� ...
Nation, Crime

Unnao rape victim's uncle granted parole

ANI
Published Jul 30, 2019, 8:23 pm IST
Updated Jul 30, 2019, 8:23 pm IST
UP govt has sent formal request to Centre for transferring Unnao rape survivor's road accident case to the CBI.
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma on Tuesday met the Unnao rape victim at King George's Medical University Trauma Centre. (Photo: PTI)
Rae Bareily: The Uncle of Unnao rape victim will be released on parole from the jail on Wednesday to attend the last rites of his wife who was killed in a road accident, government sources said.

The relative of the victim had appealed for a parole after his wife died in a road accident on Sunday. The car in which the 19-year old rape survivor, her family and lawyer were travelling was hit by a speeding truck in Rae Bareli, killing two members and leaving her and the advocate critically injured. They are undergoing medical treatment at King George's Medical University Trauma Centre in Lucknow,

 

He had 13 cases registered against him under different sections in between 1996 to 2002. He was accused in the cases of contempt of court, murder and robbing a train. The victim's uncle was serving in the jail since 21 November 2018 after he failed to present himself in the Court following different criminal cases registered against him in the local police stations.

Meanwhile, Police on Monday registered a murder case against BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, his brother Manoj Singh Sengar and eight others in connection with the road accident in which the Unnao rape victim and her lawyer were seriously injured, while two of her aunts were killed.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma on Tuesday met the Unnao rape victim at King George's Medical University Trauma Centre in Lucknow.

"The state government is bearing all the treatment expenses. The FIR has also been registered. The investigation is also underway. The CBI is also investigating the matter," Sharma said.

He said the state government is taking every necessary action under the guidance of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The state government has sent a formal request to the Centre for transferring the Unnao rape survivor's road accident case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The accident took place on Sunday when the Unnao rape victim was on her way to Rae Bareli. A truck rammed into the vehicle in which the girl was travelling with her two aunts and lawyer. Her aunts succumbed to their injuries. She and her lawyer were grievously injured.

...
Tags: unnao rape case, parole, accident, cbi, uttar pradesh
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Rae Bareli


