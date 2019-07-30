High Court asks Centre, Punjab to consider making MSP legal

It observed that MSP should be at least three times above the average cost of production. (Photo: Representational image)

Punjab: The centre and Punjab government has been asked by the Punjab and Haryaana High Court to consider providing legal status to the Minimum Support Price (MSP) by bringing a suitable law. The government purchases crops from farmers at MSP.

The court has suggested few measures to help the farmers in distress. The court has also directed Punjab government to develop an app to get the updated data on the status of crops grown in the state.

It issued the directions while considering the Punjab State Cooperative Agricultural Development Bank’s move to discontinue a pension scheme citing lack of funds due to loan waivers, Hindustan Times reported.

The high court has asked the Reserve Bank of India to consider forming a policy in consultation with all stakeholders about the manner in which the agricultural loans are to be sanctioned, their recovery and also waiver in the eventuality of suicides.

The court directed wide publicity to the MSP after fixing it at the time of sowing to boost the income of agriculturists. It also asked the government to ensure that regulations of Warehousing (Development and Regulation) Act are implemented to enable farmers to store their produce and to prevent them from selling it under distress.

The court asked banks to ensure that farmers insure their crops to safeguard them from the natural uncertainties.

It observed that MSP should be at least three times above the average cost of production.