News Digest: A smart, speedy recap of the day's headlines

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Aug 28, 2019, 9:36 pm IST
Updated Aug 28, 2019, 9:36 pm IST
Here are the top national, international headlines of the day.
Mumbai: Have you missed any news today? Here are the top national, international headlines of the day.

Andhra or any other city?: Different statements from Andhra Pradesh ministers have fuelled uncertainty on the fate of Amaravati as the state's capital, the BJP said on Wednesday and asked the government of the southern state to make its position clear on the matter.

 

Read: Centre asks Andhra if it wants Amaravati as capital or has other ideas

Amazon wildfire: Brazil said on Tuesday it was ready to accept foreign aid to help fight fires in the Amazon but only if it could determine how it was spent, in an apparent attempt to smooth over a public spat between the Brazilian and French presidents.

Read: Brazil says ready to accept aid for Amazon fires, but will decide how it’s used

Chandrayaan-2: The third lunar bound orbit maneuver for Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft was performed successfully on Wednesday using the onboard propulsion system, ISRO stated.

Read: Third lunar bound orbit maneuver for Chandrayaan-2 performed successfully: ISRO

Jeffrey Epstein sexual abuse case: A succession of women who said Jeffrey Epstein sexually abused them voiced anger and defiance in a packed New York courtroom on Tuesday, expressing raw emotions during a dramatic hearing less than three weeks after the financier killed himself while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

Read: 'Will not let him win in death': Epstein victims testify weeks after his suicide

Next G7 summit: President Donald Trump lashed out Tuesday at "false and nasty" rumours that the Trump golf resort he offered for the next G7 summit was infested with bedbugs.

Read: Donald Trump says 'no bedbugs' at resort he offered for next G7 summit

Supreme Court on Article 370: The Supreme Court on Wednesday referred a batch of petitions challenging the changes brought in the constitutional status of Jammu and Kashmir by abrogating Article 370 to a five-judge Constitution bench.

Read: SC issues notice to Centre on scrapping of Art 370, 5-judge bench to hear case

Boris Johnson seeks Parliament suspension: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday sought a suspension of Parliament until October 14 to present what he described as a new bold and ambitious legislative agenda, just two weeks before the Brexit deadline.

Read: Boris Johnson seeks Parliament suspension until Oct 14

Union Cabinet eases FDI norms: The government on Wednesday said it is taking steps to relax norms for Foreign Direct Investment in several sectors including single brand retail, digital media and manufacturing to boost the lagging economy.

Read: FDI eases norms for manufacturing, digital media, single brand retail

Yechury to visit J&K tomorrow: After getting a green signal from the Supreme Court, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury will visit Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday. While hearing the petition filed by the left leader, the Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed him to visit Jammu and Kashmir and meet his party colleague and former MLA, Yousuf Tarigami.

Read: Post SC nod, Sitaram Yechury to travel to Srinagar tomorrow

Mamata attacks Centre over Kashmir: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday accused the BJP-led central government of using brute force to silence the voices of dissent in the Kashmir Valley. Banerjee also said that important institutions of the country are being headed by retired bureaucrats, who are acting as "yes men" of the government.

Read: Arrest me if you want, but you can’t silence Kashmir: Mamata dares Centre

Russia calls Kashmir bilateral issue: Reiterating that Kashmir issue is to be resolved bilaterally by India and Pakistan, Russia on Wednesday said that it has "no role" to play in the matter unless both the South Asian countries ask for the mediation. Moscow said that during a meeting in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), it reiterated that revocation of Article 370 was India's internal matter.

Read: No role to play; Kashmir bilateral issue between India, Pak: Russia

