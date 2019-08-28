Nation Politics 28 Aug 2019 Arrest me if you wan ...
Nation, Politics

Arrest me if you want, but you can’t silence Kashmir: Mamata dares Centre

PTI
Published Aug 28, 2019, 2:56 pm IST
Updated Aug 28, 2019, 2:56 pm IST
Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday accused the BJP-led central government of using brute force to silence the voices of dissent in the Kashmir Valley.

Banerjee also said that important institutions of the country are being headed by retired bureaucrats, who are acting as "yes men" of the government.

 

"What is going on in Kashmir? The government is using brute force to scuffle all voices of dissent in the Valley," she said while addressing a students rally here.

Banerjee dared the Centre to arrest her for raising her voice against the government, asserting that she "will not bow down before the BJP".

"All the institutions are headed by retired persons, who have no accountability. They are just following orders of the government like 'yes men'," the CM said, while addressing a students rally here.

The country is heading towards a presidential form of government, and there will be no place for democracy, Banerjee said.

"The central government is either threatening opposition leaders or buying them out with money. It is after Bengal now, as we are opposing its policies and divisive politics," she added.

Tags: mamata banerjee, bjp, kashmir issue, kashmir, article 370
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]


