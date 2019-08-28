Supreme Court allows Yechury, student to visit J&K

'We will permit you to go, you are the general secretary of a party. Don't go for anything else' SC said while hearing Yechury's petition. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury to visit Jammu and Kashmir and meet his party leader and former MLA, Yousuf Tarigami.

"We will permit you to go, you are the general secretary of a party. Don't go for anything else" Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi said.

While hearing a slew of petitions questioning the validity of the Central Government's decision to remove special status of Jammu and Kashmir and abrogating Article370, Supreme Court allowed Mohammad Aleem Syed, another petitioner and a law student, to travel to Anantnag to meet his parents.

Court has directed the Jammu and Kashmir Government to provide police protection to him.