News Digest: A smart, speedy recap of the day's headlines

Published Jul 28, 2019, 10:01 pm IST
Updated Jul 28, 2019, 10:01 pm IST
Here are the top national, international headlines of the day.
Mumbai: Have you missed any news today? Here are the top national, international headlines of the day.

The number game: A day ahead of the confidence motion in the Assembly, Speaker Ramesh Kumar on Sunday disqualified 14 more rebel MLAs from Congress and JD(S). With the disqualification of the 14 MLAs and three other legislators on July 25, the effective strength of the 225-member Assembly has come down to 208, which also includes the Speaker. Currently, BJP has 105 members supported by an Independent, while Congress and JDS have 66 and 35 MLAs, respectively. The BSP has just one member in the House.

 

Read: K'taka Assembly number game: Who stands where ahead of trust vote

NCP leader joins BJP: In yet another setback for the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in Maharashtra, its legislator Vaibhav Pichad announced on Saturday that he was going to join the ruling BJP.

Read: Vaibhav Pichad, son of senior NCP leader, set to join BJP

Congress, JD(S) leaders welcome disqualification of rebel MLAs: The Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) on Sunday welcomed Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar's decision to disqualify 14 more rebel MLAs. "I welcome the decision of the Speaker to disqualify 14 MLAs. This honest decision of speaker will send strong signals for all the representatives in the country who might fall for @BJP4India's trap," Congress leader and former chief minister Siddaramaiah tweeted.

Read: Cong, JD(S) welcome Speaker's decision to disqualify 14 rebel MLAs

Yediyurappa confident of forming government: A day ahead of seeking the trust vote in the Karnataka assembly, Chief Minister B SYediyurappa on Sunday expressed confidence about proving the majority.

Read: 100 per cent I will prove my majority: BS Yediyurappa on eve of trust vote

JD(S) not merging with BJP: Janata Dal (Secular) on Saturday rejected speculations of it joining hands with the BJP in Karnataka and said that the move would amount to "working against the people"

Read: JD(S) rejects speculations of supporting BJP govt in Karnataka

Shah's UP move: The path to achieve the country's target of being a USD 5-trillion economy passes through Uttar Pradesh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Sunday.

Read: Path to India becoming USD 5-trillion economy passes through UP: Amit Shah

PM Modi, Shah under training along with others: The BJP is to organise a two-day training programme for all its MPs, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party chief Amit Shah.

Read: BJP to hold training classes for all its MPs on August 3 and 4

National Conference says 'no' to any changes in J&K's geography: National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah on Sunday said the party would not allow any changes in the demography of Jammu and Kashmir and any attempt to dilute the "unique identity" of the state would be resisted.

Read: Won't allow any changes in J&K's demography: Farooq Abdullah

...
