Nation Politics 28 Jul 2019 Vaibhav Pichad, son ...
Nation, Politics

Vaibhav Pichad, son of senior NCP leader, set to join BJP

PTI
Published Jul 28, 2019, 2:40 pm IST
Updated Jul 28, 2019, 2:40 pm IST
Vaibhav Pichad is son of senior NCP leader and former state minister Madhukar Pichad, is joining BJP.
Vaibhav Pichad told PTI that he had organised a meeting of his followers in Ahmednagar to gauge their opinion. Most of his supporters wanted him to join the BJP, he said. (Photo: Twitter | @NCPspeaks)
 Vaibhav Pichad told PTI that he had organised a meeting of his followers in Ahmednagar to gauge their opinion. Most of his supporters wanted him to join the BJP, he said. (Photo: Twitter | @NCPspeaks)

Mumbai: In yet another setback for the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in Maharashtra, its legislator Vaibhav Pichad announced on Saturday that he was going to join the ruling BJP.

"Very soon, I will formally join the Bharatiya Janata Party," he told news agency PTI.

 

Vaibhav Pichad is son of senior NCP leader and former state minister Madhukar Pichad.

Two days ago, the NCP's Mumbai unit chief Sachin Ahir joined the Shiv Sena, a ruling alliance partner.

Vaibhav Pichad told PTI that he had organised a meeting of his followers in Ahmednagar to gauge their opinion. Most of his supporters wanted him to join the BJP, he said.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had assured him that he would get all help in tackling the problems of his constituency.

A day after Sachin Ahir announced in Mumbai that he was joining the Shiv Sena, NCP's state women wing chief Chitra Wagh announced that she was quitting the Sharad Pawar-led party. There was speculation that she may join the BJP.

...
Tags: vaibhav pichad, ncp, madhukar pichad, bjp, sharad pawar
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Nation

Pawar also accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party of misusing probe agencies and state-run financial bodies to compel leaders to join their fold. (Photo: File)

Fadnavis, Maharashtra ministers 'committed' to luring leaders: Sharad Pawar

Maliwal said that this is a shocking incident where a young life was lost due to 'complete lack of fear of law'. (Photo: ANI)

DCW issues notice to Delhi Police over murder of 19-year-old girl

The state BJP has asserted that it is ready for elections anytime with its general secretary Narinder Singh saying that there is still enough time left for the Election Commission to hold polls in this year. (Photo: File)

BJP calls J&K core group meeting to discuss political atmosphere

Shah said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set the target for the country to be among the top three economies in the world in the next five years. (Photo: File)

Path to India becoming USD 5-trillion economy passes through UP: Amit Shah



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hospital is new jail: Lalu Prasad Yadav spends 17 months out of 19 for treatment

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad is the latest example. This 71-year-old leader has so far spent 17 months out of 19 in hospital and still has not recovered. (Photo: File)
 

Immersive journalism: Pak reporter in neck-deep water reports on flood situation

Sharing the video online about their reporter, identified as Azadar Hussain, the channel wrote, ‘Pakistani Reporter in Flood Water, risks his life in danger to perform his duties.’ (Photo: video screengrab)
 

Bihar: Gaya residents claim idol of Nandi drinks milk offered by devotees

Devotees offering milk to Nandi idol in Gaya, Bihar. (Photo: ANI)
 

Photos: Nora Fatehi gets emotional on the wrap of 'Street Dancer 3D'; read post

Nora with Varun Dhawan and Sharaddha Kapoor. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Rs 25,000 fine imposed on hotel for 'over-charging' actor Rahul Bose for two bananas

Actor Rahul Bose (Photo: Instagram)
 

Nation remembers 'missile man', former Prez Kalam on 4th death anniversary

Family of former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam pay tribute at Dr APJ Abdul Kalam memorial in Rameswaram on his fourth death anniversary. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Cong, JD(S) welcome Speaker's decision to disqualify 14 rebel MLAs

A tweet from the official handle of JD(S) said, ‘Speaker Ramesh Kumar has given a tough message to those who are going to destabilise democracy by disqualifying lawmakers who have violated the party whip by sacrificing the mandate for money and power. Our party welcomes the verdict.’ (Photo: DC)

Ahead of KMF elections, HD Revanna locks up multiple directors

Revanna is facing tough contest from Congress MLA Bheema Naik and has served as the Chairman of the organisation three times in the past. (Photo: ANI)

Mamata has vision, power to implement decisions: Keshari Nath Tripathi

Tripathi's remarks come on Saturday, a day after he had been quoted saying in an interview that the appeasement policy followed by Banerjee was affecting social harmony in the state. (Photo: ANI)

Bengal BJP worker’s body found floating in canal; party blames TMC

A BJP worker from West Bengal was found dead in a canal of Hoogly district on Sunday, leading to a war of words between the party and the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the state. (Representational Image)

K'taka crisis: Speaker disqualifies all 14 rebel MLAs day before trust vote

Karnataka Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar disqualified all the 14 rebel Congress-JD(S) MLAs. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham