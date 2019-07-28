Nation Politics 28 Jul 2019 Cong, JD(S) welcome ...
Nation, Politics

Cong, JD(S) welcome Speaker's decision to disqualify 14 rebel MLAs

ANI
Published Jul 28, 2019, 2:30 pm IST
Updated Jul 28, 2019, 2:30 pm IST
Karnataka Congress chief Dinesh Gundu Rao also hailed the Speaker's ‘historic’ decision after Siddaramaiah says, ‘I welcome the decision.’
A tweet from the official handle of JD(S) said, ‘Speaker Ramesh Kumar has given a tough message to those who are going to destabilise democracy by disqualifying lawmakers who have violated the party whip by sacrificing the mandate for money and power. Our party welcomes the verdict.’ (Photo: DC)
 A tweet from the official handle of JD(S) said, ‘Speaker Ramesh Kumar has given a tough message to those who are going to destabilise democracy by disqualifying lawmakers who have violated the party whip by sacrificing the mandate for money and power. Our party welcomes the verdict.’ (Photo: DC)

Bengaluru: The Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) on Sunday welcomed Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar's decision to disqualify 14 more rebel MLAs.

"I welcome the decision of the Speaker to disqualify 14 MLAs. This honest decision of speaker will send strong signals for all the representatives in the country who might fall for @BJP4India's trap," Congress leader and former chief minister Siddaramaiah tweeted.

 

Echoing similar sentiments, Karnataka Congress chief Dinesh Gundu Rao also hailed the Speaker's "historic" decision.

"I congratulate the speaker on this historic decision. The disqualification of the 14 MLA's from [?]@INCIndia and [?]@JanataDal_S, upholds the constitutional provisions of the 10th schedule," Rao tweeted.

A tweet from the official handle of JD(S) said, "Speaker Ramesh Kumar has given a tough message to those who are going to destabilise democracy by disqualifying lawmakers who have violated the party whip by sacrificing the mandate for money and power. Our party welcomes the verdict."

A day ahead of the trust vote to be tabled by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa in the state Assembly, Kumar disqualified the 14 rebel lawmakers with immediate effect.

This is in addition to the three dissident MLAs he had disqualified on July 25.

Out of the 14 rebel MLAs, 11 of them are from Congress. The disqualified legislators include -- Pratap Gowda Patil, BC Patil, Shivanand Hebbar, ST Somashekar, Shrimant Patil, BA Basavaraja, Anand Singh, R Roshan Baig, Muniratna, K Sudhakar and MTB Nagaraj.

The three MLAs disqualified are from JD(S) which include -- AH Vishwanath, Narayan Gowda and Gopalaiah.

With the significant development, a total of 17 rebel MLAs from both parties have been disqualified by the Speaker. All the disqualified MLAs cannot contest elections until the expiry of the term of the 15th Legislative Assembly.

"Where have we reached? The way I am being pressurised to deal with the situation being a Speaker... All these things have pushed me into a sea of depression," Kumar told reporters here before announcing his decision.

Talking about the Monday's trust vote, the Speaker said, "BS Yediyurappa has asked me to oversee vote of confidence tomorrow. The Finance Bill is set to lapse on July 31. I appeal to all MLAs to appear for the session for the confidence motion."

Earlier this month, the rebel MLAs had pulled out from the Congress-JD(S) coalition, plunging the coalition government into a minority in the 225-member Assembly, which led to a political crisis in the state.

After days of high-drama and heated debates, the government fell on Tuesday as it lost the trust vote in the House. Following the defeat, HD Kumaraswamy submitted his resignation to Governor Vajubhai Vala at Raj Bhavan, along with his cabinet ministers.

The defeat marked the end of an uneasy coalition that was formed after the assembly polls on May 23, 2018, which returned a hung verdict after three main parties in the state -- Congress, BJP and the JD(S) contested against each other in the polls.

Yediyurappa took oath as the new Chief Minister of Karnataka on Friday.

...
Tags: karnataka, mlas disqualified, speaker ramesh kumar, congress-jd(s) alliance
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Latest From Nation

Pawar also accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party of misusing probe agencies and state-run financial bodies to compel leaders to join their fold. (Photo: File)

Fadnavis, Maharashtra ministers 'committed' to luring leaders: Sharad Pawar

Maliwal said that this is a shocking incident where a young life was lost due to 'complete lack of fear of law'. (Photo: ANI)

DCW issues notice to Delhi Police over murder of 19-year-old girl

The state BJP has asserted that it is ready for elections anytime with its general secretary Narinder Singh saying that there is still enough time left for the Election Commission to hold polls in this year. (Photo: File)

BJP calls J&K core group meeting to discuss political atmosphere

Shah said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set the target for the country to be among the top three economies in the world in the next five years. (Photo: File)

Path to India becoming USD 5-trillion economy passes through UP: Amit Shah



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hospital is new jail: Lalu Prasad Yadav spends 17 months out of 19 for treatment

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad is the latest example. This 71-year-old leader has so far spent 17 months out of 19 in hospital and still has not recovered. (Photo: File)
 

Immersive journalism: Pak reporter in neck-deep water reports on flood situation

Sharing the video online about their reporter, identified as Azadar Hussain, the channel wrote, ‘Pakistani Reporter in Flood Water, risks his life in danger to perform his duties.’ (Photo: video screengrab)
 

Bihar: Gaya residents claim idol of Nandi drinks milk offered by devotees

Devotees offering milk to Nandi idol in Gaya, Bihar. (Photo: ANI)
 

Photos: Nora Fatehi gets emotional on the wrap of 'Street Dancer 3D'; read post

Nora with Varun Dhawan and Sharaddha Kapoor. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Rs 25,000 fine imposed on hotel for 'over-charging' actor Rahul Bose for two bananas

Actor Rahul Bose (Photo: Instagram)
 

Nation remembers 'missile man', former Prez Kalam on 4th death anniversary

Family of former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam pay tribute at Dr APJ Abdul Kalam memorial in Rameswaram on his fourth death anniversary. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Ahead of KMF elections, HD Revanna locks up multiple directors

Revanna is facing tough contest from Congress MLA Bheema Naik and has served as the Chairman of the organisation three times in the past. (Photo: ANI)

Mamata has vision, power to implement decisions: Keshari Nath Tripathi

Tripathi's remarks come on Saturday, a day after he had been quoted saying in an interview that the appeasement policy followed by Banerjee was affecting social harmony in the state. (Photo: ANI)

Bengal BJP worker’s body found floating in canal; party blames TMC

A BJP worker from West Bengal was found dead in a canal of Hoogly district on Sunday, leading to a war of words between the party and the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the state. (Representational Image)

K'taka crisis: Speaker disqualifies all 14 rebel MLAs day before trust vote

Karnataka Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar disqualified all the 14 rebel Congress-JD(S) MLAs. (Photo: File)

Mann Ki Baat: Development powerful than terror, says PM on Kashmir

PM Modi also talked about India's ambitious lunar exploration mission, Chandrayaan 2 and cheered its success. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham