News Digest: A smart, speedy recap of the day's headlines

Mumbai: Have you missed any news today? Here are the top national, international headlines of the day.

Azam Khan chargesheeted: The Uttar Pradesh Police on Saturday filed a charge sheet against Samajwadi Party lawmaker Azam Khan in connection with the 'khaki underwear' remark directed towards BJP leader Jaya Prada.

Former Gujarat governor to be UP's CM: Anandiben Patel will take oath as the Governor of Uttar Pradesh on July 29, Saturday.

Siddaramaiah accuses BJP, Yediyurappa: :Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Saturday claimed that Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa took oath in an "unconstitutional way", adding that BJP "misused" the office of the Governor.

AgustaWestland case: A Delhi Court on Saturday granted interim protection to Ratul Puri, nephew of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, from arrest till July 29 in connection with AgustaWestland money laundering case.

Rahul accuses PM Modi of corruption: In a scathing attack, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi led BJP government of helping the corrupt by diluting the Right to Information (RTI) Act through the Amendment Bill, 2019.

Plantation drive to remember 'Missile Man': The family of former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam paid their tributes to the 'Missile Man of India' at his memorial at Rameswaram on Saturday and launched a plantation drive for a green India.

Maharashtra on Red Alert: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued 'Red Alert' for Palgha, Thane and Raigad districts for July 27-28, Ratnagiri district for July 27 and Mumbai for July 28. A Red alert denotes likelihood of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall.

Hotel penalised for over-charging: A fine of Rs 25,000 has been imposed on hotel JW Marriott here by the Excise and Taxation Department of the Union Territory for over-charging from actor Rahul Bose for fruits served to him in the hotel.

