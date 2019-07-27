Nation Politics 27 Jul 2019 UP police files char ...
UP police files charge sheet against Azam Khan over 'khaki underwear' remark

ANI
Published Jul 27, 2019, 4:47 pm IST
Updated Jul 27, 2019, 4:50 pm IST
An FIR was earlier registered against Khan for the derogatory comment on the actor-turned-politician.
Khan had made the obnoxious remark in the presence of former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav and other senior party leaders. (Photo: PTI)
 Khan had made the obnoxious remark in the presence of former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav and other senior party leaders. (Photo: PTI)

Shahabad: The Uttar Pradesh Police on Saturday filed a charge sheet against Samajwadi Party lawmaker Azam Khan in connection with the 'khaki underwear' remark directed towards BJP leader Jaya Prada.

An FIR was earlier registered against Khan for the derogatory comment on the actor-turned-politician.

 

In April, Khan, in a public rally, had said, "I brought her (Jaya Prada) to Rampur. You are a witness that I did not allow anyone to touch her body. It took you 17 years to identify her real face but I got to know in 17 days that she wears khaki underwear."

Khan had made the obnoxious remark in the presence of former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav and other senior party leaders.

This is not the first time Khan has faced flak for misogynist remarks against women.

Earlier this week, he had stoked a controversy after he made objectionable remarks against BJP MP Rama Devi when she was presiding over the House during the debate on the triple talaq bill in Lok Sabha.

Khan made remarks that were perceived to be sexist by the treasury benches and they strongly objected. The Rampur lawmaker, in his defence, had said Rama Devi was like a sister to him.

The SP leader did not apologise for his remark but said he will resign if he had said anything unparliamentary. He also staged a walkout along with his party chief, who defended his remarks.

Tags: uttar pradesh police, azam khan, khaki underwear remark, jaya prada
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh


