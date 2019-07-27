Nation Politics 27 Jul 2019 BS Yediyurappa calls ...
BS Yediyurappa calls BJP legislative party meeting on Sunday

ANI
Published Jul 27, 2019, 8:59 pm IST
Updated Jul 27, 2019, 9:01 pm IST
Yediyurappa had taken charge as Chief Minister on Friday, hours after he was sworn in by Governor Vajubhai Vala.
Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa will hold BJP Legislative Party meeting at Vidhana Soudha here on Sunday.

The new BJP government is scheduled to face a vote of confidence in the legislative assembly on Monday, for which the session is being convened.

 

Ahead of the vote of confidence in the Legislative Assembly, Commissioner of Police Alok Kumar on Saturday issued a prohibitory order to impose Section 144 within a two-kilometre radius of the Vidhana Soudha from 6 am on July 29 to midnight of July 30.

Section 144 prohibits an assembly of more than four people in an area.

...
