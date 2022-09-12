Foundation laid for Sri Venkateswara shrine at Kasumuru

Among the proposed 1,342 temples, 111 are being built in the first phase and 11 temples have been sanctioned for Sarveypalli constituency, Govardhan Reddy (in picture) said. — Wikipedia

Nellore: Agriculture minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy laid a foundation stone for Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple at Srinivasa ST Colony in Kasumuru on Monday. The TTD is constructing the temple as part of 111 such temples being built across the state.

Speaking on the occasion, Govardhan Reddy said the TTD is planning to build 1,342 Srinivasa temples in SC/ST colonies across the state and also giving training to Girijans to maintain the temples on their own.

Among the proposed 1,342 temples, 111 are being built in the first phase and 11 temples have been sanctioned for Sarveypalli constituency, Govardhan Reddy said.

He said 60 temples in the district have been identified for financial assistance of Rs 5,000 each per month under Dhoopa Deepa Naivedya scheme and 110 more temples have been identified for the benefit.

Minister hinted that they are going to increase the monthly assistance from Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000. Samarasatha Seva Foundation state assistant secretary Kota Suneel Kumar Swamy and members of the foundation were present with Govardhan Reddy.