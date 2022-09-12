  
Nation Other News 12 Sep 2022 Foundation laid for ...
Nation, In Other News

Foundation laid for Sri Venkateswara shrine at Kasumuru

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Sep 12, 2022, 11:54 pm IST
Updated Sep 13, 2022, 12:08 am IST
Among the proposed 1,342 temples, 111 are being built in the first phase and 11 temples have been sanctioned for Sarveypalli constituency, Govardhan Reddy (in picture) said. — Wikipedia
 Among the proposed 1,342 temples, 111 are being built in the first phase and 11 temples have been sanctioned for Sarveypalli constituency, Govardhan Reddy (in picture) said. — Wikipedia

Nellore: Agriculture minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy laid a foundation stone for Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple at Srinivasa ST Colony in Kasumuru on Monday. The TTD is constructing the temple as part of 111 such temples being built across the state.

Speaking on the occasion, Govardhan Reddy said the TTD is planning to build 1,342 Srinivasa temples in SC/ST colonies across the state and also giving training to Girijans to maintain the temples on their own.

Among the proposed 1,342 temples, 111 are being built in the first phase and 11 temples have been sanctioned for Sarveypalli constituency, Govardhan Reddy said.

He said 60 temples in the district have been identified for financial assistance of Rs 5,000 each per month under Dhoopa Deepa Naivedya scheme and 110 more temples have been identified for the benefit.

Minister hinted that they are going to increase the monthly assistance from Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000. Samarasatha Seva Foundation state assistant secretary Kota Suneel Kumar Swamy and members of the foundation were present with Govardhan Reddy.

...
Tags: ttd temples sc st colonies, venkateswara temple kasumuru
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Nellore


Related Stories

Construction of 111 temples under Srivani in second phase: TTD EO

Latest From Nation

A bill was moved to take back the lands allotted in Azamabad Industrial Area in the heart of Hyderabad city as many of the old units have stopped functioning while new units have diversified to service business and other activities. (Twitter/TelanganaCMO)

TS introduces 7 bills

Union minister G. Kishan Reddy told CM K. Chandrasekar Rao to parade Kalvakuntla model of governance for looting public money (DC File Image)

KCR daydreaming about ousting Modi: Kishan

Before the introduction of the Dharani portal, the farmers in these areas used to get loans by mortgaging their lands. (Photo: Dharani portal)

New module in Dharani portal no solace to farmers in agency areas

Revenue minister Dharmana Prasadarao alleged that Opposition leader Chandrababu Naidu was instigating the farmers to hold Maha padayatra (Photo: Dharmana Prasada Rao Twitter)

Minister Dharmana takes on Naidu for organising padayatra



MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad's freelance biryani chefs in big demand

Not many may be aware of it, but the fact is that a new breed of biryani specialists has emerged in the twin cities. (File Image)
 

Monkeys that snatched inspector's cap and magistrate's eyeglasses

A monkey looks at a police cap with great amusement in Vrindavan. (Image: Twitter)
 

Men in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh have more sexual partners

DC graphic
 

Covid patients at increased risk of psychiatric conditions after two years: Lancet

The likelihood of most neurological and psychiatric diagnoses after COVID-19 was lower in children than in adults. (Twitter)
 

Do we need to worry about the new China virus?

A file photo (ANI)
 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

SC to hear on Oct 31 pleas challenging constitutional validity of CAA

A bench comprising Chief Justice U U Lalit and Justice S R Bhat noted the matter will be referred to a three-judge bench. (Photo: ANI)

Godavari in spate again

As Godavari river witnesses floods, huge quantum of water gets discharged from Polavaram project's spillway downstream into the river on Monday. (Photo By Arrangement)

Disengagement process in Gogra-Hotsprings area going as per schedule: Army chief

New Delhi: Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande addresses the first Indian Army Logistics seminar, in New Delhi, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. (Photo: PTI)

Jagan’s call for monthly audit on schools revamped under Nadu-Nedu

Chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy speaks during a high-level review meeting on schools with education minister Botsa Satyarnayana and top officials. (Photo: PTI)

Centre, states trying to control spread of Lumpy Skin Disease in cattle: PM

Greater Noida: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the inauguration of the International Dairy Federation World Dairy Summit (IDF WDS) 2022, at India Expo Centre & Mart in Greater Noida, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. (Photo: PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->