Nation Politics 19 Apr 2022 Nellore tense as van ...
Nation, Politics

Nellore tense as vandals tear off Kakani's flex banners

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PATHRI RAJASEKHAR
Published Apr 19, 2022, 11:44 pm IST
Updated Apr 20, 2022, 7:43 am IST
Prabhakar Reddy is YSR Congress in charge for Prakasam and Kurnool districts and considered to be very close to the Chief Minister
Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy (Wikipedia)
 Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy (Wikipedia)

Nellore: Tense situation prevailed at Nellore after some unidentified persons damaged the flex banners of Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy at Anam Centre on Tuesday.

Banners containing photos of Chief Minister, Kakani, ZP Chairman Anam Arunamma, Anam Ramanarayana Reddy and his family members were installed at Anam Centre under the supervision of Anam Rangamayoor Reddy in view of Kakani visit to pay floral tributes to the statue of AC Subba Reddy.

 

Some unidentified persons tore off the flex banners in the morning allegedly after Ranga Mayoor and others left the place to get ready for the programme. Anam family has been suspecting the role of the followers of former minister Anilkumar Yadav behind the incident.

Ranga Mayoor Reddy, son of late Anam Vivekananda Reddy, squarely blamed Anilkumar for the incident. He alleged that the flex banners of his father put up during his death anniversary were also removed at the instance of Anilkumar in the past.

Similarly, some miscreants damaged the flex boards of Rajya Sabha MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy installed on the occasion of his birthday at Haranathpuram junction in Nellore on Tuesday.

 

Prabhakar Reddy is YSR Congress in charge for Prakasam and Kurnool districts and considered to be very close to the Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy.

He usually maintains distance from Nellore politics, which are at their lowest ebb right now because of differences between party men.

Sources in YSR Congress said Vemireddy is upset over the removal of his banner at  Haranathapuram junction.

VPR may take the incident to the notice of high command, a ruling party leader said.

Meanwhile, former minister Anilkumar Yadav also expressed surprise over the removal Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy’s banner.

 

Anilkumar, who is against installing flex banners including his own in Nellore City constituency as part of making Nellore a plastic-free city, alleged that some miscreants removed the banner to create differences between YSR Congress leaders.

He demanded the police identify the miscreants and take action against them.

Incidentally, Kakani Govardhan Reddy also said that some anti-social elements are damaging the banners to create a rift between the YSR Congress leaders. He was reacting to a question from the media during a meet the press programme at Nellore on Tuesday.

 

...
Tags: kakani govardhan reddy, anilkimar yadav, anam ramnaarayana reddy
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Nellore


Horoscope 20 April 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

uzurabad BJP MLA Etala Rajendar (Twitter)

Etala focuses on winning SCCL union polls

Revenue special chief secretary G. Sai Prasad ruled out the removal of any cultivator from possession of land during the resurvey. He said even borders of the land holdings were not being redrawn. — Representational image/PTI

Andhra Pradesh to complete resurvey of lands by end of 2023

Striped hyena arrives at SV Zoological Park in Tirupati from Indira Gandhi Zoological Park in Visakhapatnam. — DC Image

New arrivals at SV Zoo Park in Tirupati

According to sources, Yamala Kamaraju has been making crackers illegally for marriages and other functions besides his regular carpenter work. (Representational Image/ DC File)

One dies in cracker blast in Ranasthalam



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Saileswaram Jatara turns a messy affair this year

This year’s entry fee collection turned into a mess with sudden orders from Hyderabad that the entry fee be scrapped, two days into the festival. (DC Image)
 

What do we know about 'stealth omicron' so far?

In rare cases, early research indicates BA.2 can infect people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection. COVID-19 vaccines appear just as effective against both kinds of omicron, offering strong protection against severe illness and death. (DC file photo)
 

Over 140 goons barge into King Koti Palace

Over 140 men, some of them Sikhs armed with swords barged into Nizam -Ki-davdi at Bogulkunka in king koti. Later some of them were taken into custody by Narayanguda police. (Photo: P.Surendra/DC)
 

DC Exclusive: Rs 1,500 crore land scam in Hyderabad by GHMC, revenue dept

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Congress to hold ‘Chintan Shivir’ from May 13

AICC leader Sonia Gandhi presides over the General Body Meeting of the Congress Parliamentary Party. (PTI file image)

RPI (A), BJP do not support demand for removal of loudspeakers from mosques: Athawale

Union minister Ramdas Athawale. (ANI)

13 Opposition leaders question PM's 'silence' over recent violence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI)

Didi to meet new parties of Darjeeling for GTA, Panchayat polls

Mamata Banerjee (PTI)

India's economic plight worse than Sri Lanka's: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->