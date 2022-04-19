Nellore tense as vandals tear off Kakani's flex banners

Nellore: Tense situation prevailed at Nellore after some unidentified persons damaged the flex banners of Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy at Anam Centre on Tuesday.

Banners containing photos of Chief Minister, Kakani, ZP Chairman Anam Arunamma, Anam Ramanarayana Reddy and his family members were installed at Anam Centre under the supervision of Anam Rangamayoor Reddy in view of Kakani visit to pay floral tributes to the statue of AC Subba Reddy.

Some unidentified persons tore off the flex banners in the morning allegedly after Ranga Mayoor and others left the place to get ready for the programme. Anam family has been suspecting the role of the followers of former minister Anilkumar Yadav behind the incident.

Ranga Mayoor Reddy, son of late Anam Vivekananda Reddy, squarely blamed Anilkumar for the incident. He alleged that the flex banners of his father put up during his death anniversary were also removed at the instance of Anilkumar in the past.

Similarly, some miscreants damaged the flex boards of Rajya Sabha MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy installed on the occasion of his birthday at Haranathpuram junction in Nellore on Tuesday.

Prabhakar Reddy is YSR Congress in charge for Prakasam and Kurnool districts and considered to be very close to the Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy.

He usually maintains distance from Nellore politics, which are at their lowest ebb right now because of differences between party men.

Sources in YSR Congress said Vemireddy is upset over the removal of his banner at Haranathapuram junction.

VPR may take the incident to the notice of high command, a ruling party leader said.

Meanwhile, former minister Anilkumar Yadav also expressed surprise over the removal Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy’s banner.

Anilkumar, who is against installing flex banners including his own in Nellore City constituency as part of making Nellore a plastic-free city, alleged that some miscreants removed the banner to create differences between YSR Congress leaders.

He demanded the police identify the miscreants and take action against them.

Incidentally, Kakani Govardhan Reddy also said that some anti-social elements are damaging the banners to create a rift between the YSR Congress leaders. He was reacting to a question from the media during a meet the press programme at Nellore on Tuesday.