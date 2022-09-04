Construction of 111 temples under Srivani in second phase: TTD EO

During a review meeting held in his chambers at the TTD administrative building in Tirupati on Srivani Trust, TTD executive officer has directed the officials concerned to take up the construction of 111 temples across all 26 districts with a concrete action plan and complete it within a specified schedule. (DC Image)

Nellore: As part of spreading the Hindu Santana Dharma to the remote areas of Andhra Pradesh and to avoid religious conversions in the backward areas, the TTD along with Samarasata Seva Foundation will be constructing 111 temples with Srivani funds in the second phase, said TTD executive officer A.V. Dharma Reddy.

During a review meeting held in his chambers at the TTD administrative building in Tirupati on Srivani Trust, TTD executive officer has directed the officials concerned to take up the construction of 111 temples across all 26 districts with a concrete action plan and complete it within a specified schedule.

He said the TTD has completed construction of 502 of the planned 1,342 temples in the first phase and will build the remaining in the stipulated time.

In the second phase, among the selected villages in SC, ST, BC and fishermen colonies, construction of temples is going to happen with Rs 10 lakh each which includes 9 Srivari temples, 77 Sri Rama temples, 2 Hanuman temples, 3 Lord Shiva temples, 20 temples dedicated to village goddesses.

He added that it has been decided to construct 1342 temples under the funds of Srivani Trust within two years and a review meeting on the progress of these works will be held once in every two months, he maintained.

He later directed the officials concerned to provide puja materials to all these temples and give training to the archakas who are going to be appointed in these temples in SVETA on Nitya Puja Vidhanam.