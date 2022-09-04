  
Nation Current Affairs 04 Sep 2022 Construction of 111 ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Construction of 111 temples under Srivani in second phase: TTD EO

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Sep 4, 2022, 1:21 am IST
Updated Sep 4, 2022, 1:21 am IST
During a review meeting held in his chambers at the TTD administrative building in Tirupati on Srivani Trust, TTD executive officer has directed the officials concerned to take up the construction of 111 temples across all 26 districts with a concrete action plan and complete it within a specified schedule. (DC Image)
 During a review meeting held in his chambers at the TTD administrative building in Tirupati on Srivani Trust, TTD executive officer has directed the officials concerned to take up the construction of 111 temples across all 26 districts with a concrete action plan and complete it within a specified schedule. (DC Image)

Nellore: As part of spreading the Hindu Santana Dharma to the remote areas of Andhra Pradesh and to avoid religious conversions in the backward areas, the TTD along with Samarasata Seva Foundation will be constructing 111 temples with Srivani funds in the second phase, said TTD executive officer A.V. Dharma Reddy.

During a review meeting held in his chambers at the TTD administrative building in Tirupati on Srivani Trust, TTD executive officer has directed the officials concerned to take up the construction of 111 temples across all 26 districts with a concrete action plan and complete it within a specified schedule.

He said the TTD has completed construction of 502 of the planned 1,342 temples in the first phase and will build the remaining in the stipulated time.

In the second phase, among the selected villages in SC, ST, BC and fishermen colonies, construction of temples is going to happen with Rs 10 lakh each which includes 9 Srivari temples, 77 Sri Rama temples, 2 Hanuman temples, 3 Lord Shiva temples, 20 temples dedicated to village goddesses.

He added that it has been decided to construct 1342 temples under the funds of Srivani Trust within two years and a review meeting on the progress of these works will be held once in every two months, he maintained.

He later directed the officials concerned to provide puja materials to all these temples and give training to the archakas who are going to be appointed in these temples in SVETA on Nitya Puja Vidhanam.

...
Tags: tirumala tirupati devasthanams (ttd), samarasata seva foundation
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh


Related Stories

TTD slams deliberate adverse publicity on caution deposits
TTD chairman assures organic farmers of the temple body in purchasing their products

Latest From Nation

V.C. Sajjanar. (DC File Image)

Telangana HC summons Sajjanar in arms license case

Syed Nazeer during his marriage reception, in Hyderabad on Saturday. — DC Image

Bridegroom flees from venue after seeing first wife

At present, the scheme is being extended to 100 beneficiaries; in Huzurabad constituency it covers all Dalit families on saturation-mode. (Representational Image: Twitter/TelanganaCMO)

TS Cabinet extends Dalit Bandhu reach, to seek legal opinion on clipping Guv's wings

Dubbak MLA M. Raghunandan is likely to be named the BJP floor leader in the Telangana State Assembly (DC File Image)

Raghunandan new BJP floor leader in Assembly?



MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad's freelance biryani chefs in big demand

Not many may be aware of it, but the fact is that a new breed of biryani specialists has emerged in the twin cities. (File Image)
 

Monkeys that snatched inspector's cap and magistrate's eyeglasses

A monkey looks at a police cap with great amusement in Vrindavan. (Image: Twitter)
 

Men in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh have more sexual partners

DC graphic
 

Covid patients at increased risk of psychiatric conditions after two years: Lancet

The likelihood of most neurological and psychiatric diagnoses after COVID-19 was lower in children than in adults. (Twitter)
 

Do we need to worry about the new China virus?

A file photo (ANI)
 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

INS Vikrant a testimony to India's skills, talent: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the commissioning ceremony of the first indigenously designed and built aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant, at Cochin Shipyard Limited in Kochi, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, NSA Ajit Doval and others are also seen. (Photo: PTI)

SC grants interim bail to activist Setalvad

A file photo of social activist Teesta Setalvad (Image: AFP)

Seer accused of sexually abusing minor girls arrested in Karnataka

Chief pontiff of Murugha Math Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru was also booked under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act as well, as one of the victims belongs to the SC community. (Image: @murughamatha)

India will have e-passports soon: MEA

Dr. Ausaf Sayeed, Secretary (CPV & OIA), Ministry of External Affairs briefs media about the latest initiatives of Ministry of External Affairs at the Regional Passport Office in Secunderabad. (DC Image/Durga Rao)

Indian Navy gets new Shivaji-inspired ensign

The new ensign of the Indian Navy.
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->