Narayana junior college official succumbs to burns

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SYED OMAR FAROOQ
Published Sep 5, 2022, 1:46 am IST
Updated Sep 5, 2022, 7:01 am IST
Ashok Reddy, the Narayana Junior College official (DC Image)
 Ashok Reddy, the Narayana Junior College official (DC Image)

HYDERABAD: A. Ashok Reddy, the Narayana Junior College official who on August 19 had suffered 50 per cent burns, succumbed while undergoing treatment at a hospital here on Sunday.

Ashok Reddy, 51, had suffered burns when a former ABVP activist Balagala Sandeep entered the principal's room of the college, doused himself with petrol and threatened to set himself ablaze. It was being done as a protest to secure the certificates of a student, Sai Narayana.

Ashok Reddy, a native of Mulugu village in Warangal district, was working in the college for 14 years.

“He was a very humble person and was staying at a rented house in Nallakunta along with his wife. His elder daughter is pursuing her BTech, and the couple had a son,” said M. Gopal Reddy, the victim’s cousin.

The funeral will be performed in Ashok Reddy’s native place on Monday.

“A lamp was lit near a deity in the principal’s room. The clothes of Ashok Reddy and a student Venketesh Chary caught fire accidentally,” Amberpet police said. Sub-inspector K. Vijay said the police had collected the victim's dying declaration.

Ashok Reddy sustained 50 per cent and Venkatesh Chary 30 per cent burns while Sandeep suffered around 65 per cent burns.

“We did our best to save Ashok but could not as the burns were severe,” a senior doctor from Apollo Hospitals said.

Tags: narayana college, hyderabad news, burns victim
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


