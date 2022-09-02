Private colleges deny original certificates to students

ANANTAPUR: Private colleges are refusing to return original certificates deposited by thousands of students for taking admissions into these institutions, whether offering PG courses like M. Tech or MCA, or degrees such as B. Tech; over reimbursement of fees payable by the state government to these colleges for admitting the students.

The matter related to fee reimbursement is pending in court. As the issue has still not been settled, students, who have successfully completed their courses in 2019, are still struggling to get back their original certificates, whether those of SSC, intermediate, degree or diploma, that they had submitted to their colleges.

Students are all the more worried as nearly 16 colleges in the state have wound up the MBA and M. Tech courses being offered by them and 14 colleges have reduced their intake in B. Tech courses. There is no information about at least 10 more engineering colleges reopening.

"There is no single point of contact to provide details about getting our certificates released. Several of these colleges have even been converted into international schools,” aggrieved students Anjaneyulu and Hussain Peera pointed out. Open lands of some colleges have even turned into real estate sites.

Students are also worried about nearly 85 private ITIs not enrolling any students. About 68 ITIs have less than ten students.

“State Council for Higher Education (SCHE) should initiate steps against such private colleges. They must be asked to take up the admission process,” said Suresh Babu of Praja Science Vedika. He wanted information about courses, affiliation, approvals and intake into these institutions placed on the website.

SCHE should appoint an ombudsman with independent authority to look into the student grievances, a student demanded.