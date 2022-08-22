  
Narayana college fire: Vitals of three stable, skin grafting surgery scheduled

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Aug 22, 2022, 12:25 am IST
Updated Aug 22, 2022, 9:39 am IST
HYDERABAD: The condition of the three persons injured in the Narayana Junior College fire mishap is said to be stable. Doctors at the Apollo Hospital in Santoshnagar said that that they had scheduled skin grafting surgeries on students B. Sandeep and V. Venkatachary on Monday. College administrative officer M. Ashok Reddy is still undergoing treatment.

The doctors briefed Sandeep’s father B. Yadaiah about the procedure on Sunday. Meanwhile, former Chevella MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy visited the hospital and met with Sandeep’s family.

Sandeep’s family got to meet him for the first time since the incident on Sunday. “My wife and another relative were allowed inside today to meet him. He could not speak much and we were briefed about the surgery. We were asked to come back at 9 am on Monday,” said Yadaiah.

He said Vishweshwar Reddy had spoken to the hospital management to enquire about the progress of treatment. “We are natives of Chevella. It was nice to see someone taking the effort to come and pay us a visit,” Yadaiah said.

While Ashok Reddy and Sandeep sustained about 60 per cent burns, Venkatachary was admitted with about 30 per cent burns. The Amberpet police said that they still haven’t booked any case against anyone and no protests or dharnas were held in connection to the mishap.

