Grand welcome planned for Cardinal Poola Anthony on his arrival today

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SANJAY SAMUEL PAUL
Published Sep 4, 2022, 1:05 am IST
Updated Sep 4, 2022, 1:24 am IST
According to Fr Dr Swarna Bernard, who was a part of the August 27 consistory sermon at St Peter's Basilica, 21 Cardinals were announced by the Pope. These cardinals will be working along with the Pope for the administration of the global church. — DC Image/Deepak Deshpande
Hyderabad: Cardinal Poola Anthony, who will continue as Archbishop of Hyderabad while working with the Pope, is arriving here from Vatican City on Sunday morning. He will be received at the Shamshabad airport on arrival at 8.30 am. A grand welcome and reception has been organized for him.

He was elevated as Cardinal by Pope Francis on August 27, becoming the first Dalit and the first Telugu to be so honoured. He is the first Telugu person, and Dalit Christian to be elevated as cardinal of the Catholic Church.

According to Fr Dr Swarna Bernard, who was a part of the August 27 consistory sermon at St Peter's Basilica, 21 Cardinals were announced by the Pope. These cardinals will be working along with the Pope for the administration of the global church. “This is the proudest moment for the Telugu community,” he said.

St Joseph Cathedral, Gunfoundry, is gearing up for a unique special thanksgiving mass at 5 pm, Cardinal Anthony will be brought to the cathedral with a procession that starts near SBI Gunfoundry.  

According to Vicar General, Yeruva Balashowry Reddy, after the grand welcome and felicitation ceremony at the Bishop House, college of counselors will Cardinal Anthony

