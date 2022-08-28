  
Nation Other News 28 Aug 2022 Telugu dalit is Card ...
Nation, In Other News

Telugu dalit is Cardinal first time

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ARCHITHA KURRELI
Published Aug 28, 2022, 6:52 am IST
Updated Aug 28, 2022, 6:52 am IST
Pope Francis, the head of the Catholic Church, presented Rev. Anthony with a gold ring, and a letter of installation.
 Pope Francis, the head of the Catholic Church, presented Rev. Anthony with a gold ring, and a letter of installation.

HYDERABAD: Archbishop of Hyderabad Rev. Poola Anthony was on Saturday ordained as Cardinal of the Catholic Church at a ceremony in Vatican City. He becomes the first Dalit as well as the first Telugu person to be elevated as
Cardinal.

Pope Francis, the head of the Catholic Church, presented Rev. Anthony with a
gold ring, and a letter of installation.

Rev. Anthony was one of the 21 church leaders who were ordained as Cardinals
on Saturday at a glittering ceremony at the St Peter’s Basilica in Vatican City. The ceremony was live streamed across the world.

Rev. Anthony become a member of the College of Cardinals of the Pontiff. The
college guides the Pope in various matters. Cardinals also vote to elect the
next Pope. The ceremony was attended by a delegation from Hyderabad
comprising bishops, priests, and relatives of the Archbishop.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle in May, Archbishop Anthony said, “This is a
special moment for the Telugu Catholic community.” He called it a “divine
decision” and said, “My responsibilities will increase as I will be working closely with Pope Francis. I will concentrate on social work, enhancing educational opportunities for the underprivileged, being there for the underprivileged in medical services and other such needs.”

Archbishop Anthony, a native of Chindukur in Kurnool district of Andhra
Pradesh, was anointed Hyderabad Archbishop on January 3, 2021. Born in 1961,
Archbishop Anthony joined the minor seminary in Kurnool and studied at St
Peter’s Pontifical Major Seminary, Bengaluru. He was ordained a priest in
1992 and later appointed Bishop of Kurnool in February 2008. Since then, he
has served the Telugu Catholic Bishops’ Conference in various capacities.

Pope Francis has called for a two-day meeting of all the Cardinals on August
29 and 30, and the meeting will end with a Holy Mass presided by the Pope on
August 30, at 9 p.m. Indian time. The mass will be live streamed on YouTube,
Facebook and Vatican News websites.

...
Tags: pope francis, hyderabad archbishop poola anthony, cardinal
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 28 August 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

In one case, a woman who joined her two children for swimming classes was secretly photographed, blackmailed, threatened and raped by the swimming coach, M. Sujith, 23, who later extorted Rs 1 lakh from her. — DC Image

She teams nab 106 eve teasers in 10 weeks

Specialists in the gynaecology, general surgery, orthopaedic, ophthalmology and ENT departments simultaneously conducted the surgeries within 24 hours from Thursday night to Friday. — Representational Image/By arrangement

Nizamabad GGH docs perform record 59 ops in 24 hours

A complaint was received from Bangaru Reddy, who has a house in Presidency Colony of Old Alwal, that burglars broke into his house while he was away to celebrate his parents’ wedding anniversary at Dilsukhnagar. — Representational Image/DC

Irked over scanty loot, burglars set house afire

On Saturday, Indrakaran Reddy and Talasani Srinivas Yadav, under the auspices of Telangana State Pollution Control Board, initiated the distribution of 1.4 lakh clay Ganesha idols at the Secunderabad Ganesh temple. — DC Image

GHMC to distribute 3 lakh clay Ganesha idols



MOST POPULAR

 

Monkeys that snatched inspector's cap and magistrate's eyeglasses

A monkey looks at a police cap with great amusement in Vrindavan. (Image: Twitter)
 

Men in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh have more sexual partners

DC graphic
 

Covid patients at increased risk of psychiatric conditions after two years: Lancet

The likelihood of most neurological and psychiatric diagnoses after COVID-19 was lower in children than in adults. (Twitter)
 

Do we need to worry about the new China virus?

A file photo (ANI)
 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
 

Hero of another era: Remembering Prathap Pothen

Prathap Pothen (Twitter: @BiggBoss6Tamil)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Indian nuns working in Kyiv running short on food, but remain determined to continue

The nuns defied a request to move to a safer place and chose to stay on in a war-torn Ukraine risking their lives to continue serving refugees and injured people (Representational image: AFP file)

TS yet to install mandated safety measures on national highways: Centre

Union minister Nitin Gadkari. (PTI Photo)

Heavy rain forces temporary suspension of Vaishno Devi pilgrimage

A file photo of pilgrims proceeding to Mata Vaishno Devi shrine. (PTI)

India to grow at 7.4% in FY23, continue at same level next year as well: FM

File photo of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo: PTI)

Netaji's daughter says she'll approach India, Japan for DNA test of ashes at Renkoji

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's daughter Anita Bose Pfaff (PTI file image)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->