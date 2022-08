HYDERABAD: Archbishop of Hyderabad, Poola Anthony, will be installed as a Cardinal today evening by Pope Francis at the Vatican.

The ceremony, at the St Peter’s Basilica in Vatican City, will be streamed live at 7.30 p.m. today on YouTube, Facebook, and VaticanNews websites, according to Fr. Victor Emmanuel, the Chancellor and Procurator of Archdiocese of Hyderabad.