Bhadrachalam flood victims get surprise Rs. 10,000 each

14,000 of the 16,044 families identified by the government as flood-affected families have recieved Rs.10,000 each into their bank accounts as compensation. (R. Pavan/DC)

BHADRACHALAM: People of Bhadrachalam are a surprised lot with those affected by recent floods in Godavari River getting Rs. 10,000 each as compensation in keeping with the promise made by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

When Telangana CM visited the temple town in the wake of recent floods, he promised Rs. 1,000 crore to save Bhadradri from recurrent floods, apart from Rs. 10,000 to each of the flood-affected families.

People of the holy town, however, took these promises with a pinch of salt. This is because Chandrasekhar Rao had made several promises in the past when it comes to Bhadrachalam. For example, he had declared that Rs. 100 crore will be spent to develop Bhadradri as an ideal spiritual centre. But he remained silent with regard to implementation of the promise he made.

Unlike past CMs, Chandrasekhar Rao has not been attending Sriramanavami celebrations as chief guest representing the state government. Offering Mutyala Thalambralu to the divine couple during “Kalyanam” has been an age-old practice since the Nizam times.

Despite leaders of political parties and Bhadradri Parirakshana Samithi (BPS) making several representations regarding KCR’s Rs. 100 crore promise, state government did not release even a single rupee. People of Bhadrachalam had no expectations when recent floods in Godavari affected 30,000 people living in 110 habitations of the district and the Chief Minister promised Rs. 1,000 crore to save the holy town from recurring floods, apart from Rs. 10,000 to each of the flood-affected families.

Thus, it turned out to be a major surprise after officials identified 16,044 families as flood-affected and deposited Rs. 10,000 each into bank accounts of 14,000 families, stating that the process of paying compensation to the remaining victims is on.

BPS convenor B. Sankar Reddy said, “I am thankful to the CM for fulfilling the promise of paying Rs. 10,000 to each flood-affected family. KCR should also fulfil his two other promises of allotting Rs. 100 crore for development of the holy town and Rs.1,000 crore to save Bhadrachalam division from recurrent floods.”

Burgampahad mandal is worst affected by the floods where compensation has been paid to 7,108 affected families. Likewise, payments have been made to 2,289 families in Charla mandal, 1,936 in Dummugudem, 1,535 in Aswapuram, 1,431 in Bhadrachalam and 392 families in Manuguru mandal. Officials are ready to give compensation if any other affected family approaches them with full details.

N. Sitamma of Kotha Colony in Bhadrachalam said she has received financial assistance of Rs. 10,000 into her account.