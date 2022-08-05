  
Nation Other News 04 Aug 2022 Bhadrachalam flood v ...
Nation, In Other News

Bhadrachalam flood victims get surprise Rs. 10,000 each

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Aug 5, 2022, 1:00 am IST
Updated Aug 5, 2022, 1:00 am IST
14,000 of the 16,044 families identified by the government as flood-affected families have recieved Rs.10,000 each into their bank accounts as compensation. (R. Pavan/DC)
 14,000 of the 16,044 families identified by the government as flood-affected families have recieved Rs.10,000 each into their bank accounts as compensation. (R. Pavan/DC)

BHADRACHALAM: People of Bhadrachalam are a surprised lot with those affected by recent floods in Godavari River getting Rs. 10,000 each as compensation in keeping with the promise made by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

When Telangana CM visited the temple town in the wake of recent floods, he promised Rs. 1,000 crore to save Bhadradri from recurrent floods, apart from Rs. 10,000 to each of the flood-affected families.

People of the holy town, however, took these promises with a pinch of salt. This is because Chandrasekhar Rao had made several promises in the past when it comes to Bhadrachalam. For example, he had declared that Rs. 100 crore will be spent to develop Bhadradri as an ideal spiritual centre. But he remained silent with regard to implementation of the promise he made.

Unlike past CMs, Chandrasekhar Rao has not been attending Sriramanavami celebrations as chief guest representing the state government. Offering Mutyala Thalambralu to the divine couple during “Kalyanam” has been an age-old practice since the Nizam times.

Despite leaders of political parties and Bhadradri Parirakshana Samithi (BPS) making several representations regarding KCR’s Rs. 100 crore promise, state government did not release even a single rupee. People of Bhadrachalam had no expectations when recent floods in Godavari affected 30,000 people living in 110 habitations of the district and the Chief Minister promised Rs. 1,000 crore to save the holy town from recurring floods, apart from Rs. 10,000 to each of the flood-affected families.

Thus, it turned out to be a major surprise after officials identified 16,044 families as flood-affected and deposited Rs. 10,000 each into bank accounts of 14,000 families, stating that the process of paying compensation to the remaining victims is on.

BPS convenor B. Sankar Reddy said, “I am thankful to the CM for fulfilling the promise of paying Rs. 10,000 to each flood-affected family. KCR should also fulfil his two other promises of allotting Rs. 100 crore for development of the holy town and Rs.1,000 crore to save Bhadrachalam division from recurrent floods.”

Burgampahad mandal is worst affected by the floods where compensation has been paid to 7,108 affected families. Likewise, payments have been made to 2,289 families in Charla mandal, 1,936 in Dummugudem, 1,535 in Aswapuram, 1,431 in Bhadrachalam and 392 families in Manuguru mandal. Officials are ready to give compensation if any other affected family approaches them with full details.

N. Sitamma of Kotha Colony in Bhadrachalam said she has received financial assistance of Rs. 10,000 into her account.

...
Tags: bhadrachalam flooding, sriramanavami, telangana news, telangana rains, monsoon 2022, telangana chief minister k. chandrashekar rao
Location: India, Telangana, Bhadrachalam


Related Stories

Bhadrachalam administration facing a tough time
Godavari at Bhadrachalam runs below danger mark after 13 days
Polavaram had scant impact on Bhadrachalam floods: Study

Latest From Nation

Telangana BJP has started making preparations to contest the byelection in Munugode Assembly constituency by organizing a meeting of its leaders next week. (DC File Photo)

BJP's Aug 12 meeting on Munugode bypoll

Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge leaves Young Indian (YI) office, the holding company of Congress-owned newspaper National Herald, in New Delhi, Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. (PTI)

ED resumes its search at Young Indian's office

National Green Tribunal. (Representational Photo:PTI)

NGT says TS flouts green norms by taking up PRLIS

Though media personnel reached the entrance at 12 noon on Thursday, they were asked to sit in a congested room and later asked to leave. (Image By Arrangement)

Hyderabad cops apologise to scribes for inconvenience



MOST POPULAR

 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
 

Hero of another era: Remembering Prathap Pothen

Prathap Pothen (Twitter: @BiggBoss6Tamil)
 

Andhra couple ties nuptial knot amid floods; Bride takes boat ride to groom's house

A couple tied the nuptial knot by braving the difficult situation caused by the floods. (Representational Image)
 

Incessant showers to be the new norm, indicate trends

. The measure of just how much rain Telangana has experienced in one week, between July 6 and July 13, has been described as ‘Large Excess’ over 32 districts, with one district — Jogulamba Gadwal — listed under the category of ‘Excess’ by the meteorologists at the Telangana state development planning society (TSDPS). — Representational image/PTI
 

Rains bring to life Warangal’s famous waterfalls

The Bogatha Waterfall, also known as ‘Telangana Nayagara’, at Chikupally village of Wazedu mandal of Mulugu district, is a magnificent cascade surrounded by dense forest. — DC Image
 

Teen pedals to Leh in green push

Venkatesh attempted to ride out to Leh last year as well, but returned after 500 kilometres due to familial pressure. But after completing the expedition this time, his family is proud of his accomplishment, he said. (Image By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

TS yet to install mandated safety measures on national highways: Centre

Union minister Nitin Gadkari. (PTI Photo)

Homage paid to Army elite dog fallen in gunfight with J&K militants

Army personnel pay tribute to Axel, an Army dog who died due to bullet injuries during an anti-terrorist operation in Baramulla district on Sunday. ( DC )

GRSE to build electric ferry for Bengal government

The zero-emission full electric ferry, which is 24-meter-long, is powered by 210 kilowatt per hour liquid cooled energy storage solution and ergonomically designed to carry 150 passengers with provision of air conditioning sitting arrangements. (Photo by arrangement)

Indian nuns working in Kyiv running short on food, but remain determined to continue

The nuns defied a request to move to a safer place and chose to stay on in a war-torn Ukraine risking their lives to continue serving refugees and injured people (Representational image: AFP file)

Suresh N Patel appointed CVC, ex-IB chief Arvind Kumar as vigilance commissioner

President Droupadi Murmu administers oath of office to Central Vigilance Commissioner Suresh N. Patel, at a ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Aug 3, 2022. (RB/PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->