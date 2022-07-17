  
Nation Current Affairs 17 Jul 2022 Rs 1000 crore relief ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Rs 1000 crore relief plan to protect Bhadrachalam

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RAVINDRA SESHU
Published Jul 17, 2022, 11:52 pm IST
Updated Jul 17, 2022, 11:52 pm IST
KCR interacts with people at the relief camp set up in Bhadrachalam on Sunday. — DC Image
Bhadrachalam: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao on Sunday said that the government will sanction Rs 1,000 crore to devise a permanent solution to end inundation of Bhadrachalam and Pinapaka Assembly segments during heavy rains.

“It is found that strengthening, widening and increasing the height of the bund on Bhadrachalam side is a must. There is a need of such a bund on Burgupahad side, which was hit worst in the floods. We should also consider the submerging areas in Pinapaka and Bhadrachalam Assembly segments,” he said.

To ensure a permanent fix, Rao said the government will involve irrigation experts, central water commission engineers and professionals from IIT to devise solutions by assessing and tracking rain and flood records over the past.

Rao said that the project will fulfil the aim of a ‘flood-free Bhadrachalam in future.’

Rao also announced that new houses would be built for families living in low-lying areas of Bhadrachalam, as their houses get repeatedly inundated every monsoon. He said that Singareni Collieries Company Limited will also be made part of the project and that the housing colonies will be built on higher ground.

Further, Khammam collector V.P. Gautham was asked to stay in Bhadrachalam to monitor the flood situation at the ground level and assess the danger of an epidemic in the aftermath of the floods.

“Bhadrachalam town will be protected from submersion in floods and permanent measures will be taken not to inundate the Lord Rama temple. Sitamma’s Parnasala will also be made a safe place from floods. I will visit Bhadrachalam once again to fulfil the plan,” he said.

The situation in Bhadrachalam worsened over the past week, as the water level of the Godavari river crossed the third warning mark and crossed 70 feet. Thousands of people residing in low-lying areas were evacuated to relief camps while isolated incidents of chopper rescue were also undertaken, including at the Bhadrachalam temple.

Rao said that the floodwater will recede in a few days and that there is a necessity to continue the relief centre operations.

He said that it would not be easy to return home after floodwater recede, and called on the people to clean their residences before starting to move back. He said they could stay at relief camps till satisfactory measures are taken.

Further, Rao said that each affected family will be given Rs 10,000 to undertake cleaning and make necessary repairs to their houses. Besides, 20 kilograms of rice would also be given to them for two months.

Rao said that the government will also undertake a review of crop damage and promised suitable assistance to farmers. “The danger of floods and rains has not come to an end. The rains will continue till the end of July. The officials and people should mind and take all precautions,” he said.

Tags: telangana floods, telangana chief minister k. chandrashekar rao
Location: India, Telangana, Bhadrachalam


