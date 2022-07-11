  
Godavari witnesses heavy inflow at Bhadrachalam, second warning likely on Monday

Published Jul 11, 2022, 2:08 am IST
Updated Jul 11, 2022, 7:21 am IST
Flood water discharge from Dowleswaram barrage as Godavari river gets inflows from upstream areas in Rajamahendravaram. (DC Image)
 Flood water discharge from Dowleswaram barrage as Godavari river gets inflows from upstream areas in Rajamahendravaram.

Khammam: Nearly 8.67 lakh cusecs of water flowed into the Godavari at Bhadrachalam on Sunday, hitting the first warning level of 43 feet even before more water is likely to flow in from Medigadda, Annaram and Sammakka barrages.

The water level is expected to touch the second warning level, of 48 feet, by Monday morning.

The discharge from the Sammakka barrage is expected to rise from 9.20 lakh cusecs to 12 lakh cusecs within 12 hours. Two lakh cusecs of water are also being diverted from Indravathi, Pranahita and Taliperu rivers.

The Kinnerasani and Taliperu projects in the Bhadradri district overflowed and all rivulets in the district followed suit, despite the lack of rains on Sunday. Munner and Wyra rivers in Khammam district witnessed heavy water flow, affecting Godhumavagu and Murreduvagu bridges.

About fifty per cent of the tanks in the two districts were filled till Sunday, as the Palair, Wyra and Lankasagar reservoirs were filled to the brim.

The district administration of Bhadradri-Kothagudem and Khammam districts took stock of the situation, of tanks, rivulets and rivers.

Control rooms have been set up and people can call a toll-free number 9063211298 in Khammam collectorate and 9392929743 in Kothagudem district collectorate for rain-related issues.

More rains are likely to leave several areas submerged in the two districts.

