News Digest: A smart, speedy recap of the day's headlines

Mumbai: Have you missed any news today? Here are the top national, international headlines of the day.

Tourism takes a hit: The United Kingdom and Germany on Saturday have asked their citizens to avoid all travel to Jammu and Kashmir, barely a day after the Indian government asked tourists and Amarnath Yatra pilgrims to leave "immediately", cutting short their stay and return, amidst an unprecedented advisory from the government after getting intelligence inputs of terror threats.

Read: UK, Germany issue advisories to citizens against travel to J&K

Kumaraswamy calls it quits: Former Karnataka chief minister and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy on Saturday hinted at leaving politics, asserting that it is not for good people and emphasises on casteism.

Read: Kumaraswamy hints leaving politics, says he became CM 'accidentally'

Drunk driving kills: A 35-year-old senior journalist was killed in an accident on Saturday morning after his motorcycle was hit by an IAS officer's car in Thiruvananthapuram. The journalist has been identified as Malappuram native KM Basheer, who was working as the bureau chief of Siraj Daily. Basheer was on his way home after attending an official meeting in Kollam when bureaucrat Sriram Venkatraman's car hit him.

Read: Kerala journalist killed by 'Drunk' IAS officer's car, govt orders probe

MEA assures TN government: Hours after Chief Minister K Palaniswami urged the Centre to secure the release of 18 Indian sailors from Iran, including one from Tamil Nadu, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar Saturday assured their early repatriation.

Read: Tamil Nadu seeks release of Indian sailors in Iran, Jaishankar assures action

Pakistan's next target was Amarnath shrine: Both Pakistan establishment and Pakistani Army were planning to execute "lone-wolf" attacks for disrupting the Amarnath Yatra, which was called off midway on Friday, top sources in government have said.

Read: Pakistan was planning to execute lone-wolf attacks on Amarnath Yatra: Sources

Omar wants Centre to speak in Parliament: National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Saturday said Jammu and Kashmir Governor SP Malik has assured his party that no moves are planned on repealing Articles 370 and 35A of the Constitution, or the state's trifurcation.

Read: 'Guv assured no move to repeal Art 35-A, 370; want Parliament's word': Omar

2000 railways staions WiFi equipped: Free wifi facility is now available to passengers at around 2,000 railway stations across the country, officials said on Saturday. Rana Pratap Nagar railway station of Ajmer division in Rajasthan became the 2000th station in the country to have free internet facility, Puneet Chawla, the CMD of RailTel, said.

Read: 2000 railway stations equipped with free wifi

Trump is Sirisena's defence: Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena has highlighted the importance of imposing capital punishment to prevent crime, saying that even US President Donald Trump has reintroduced the death penalty to execute those convicted of rape and child abuse, according to a media report.

Read: Sirisena defends his capital punishment order citing Trump's similar views

Production warrant against Sengar and Singh: Delhi's Tiz Hazari court on Saturday issued a production warrant against Unnao rape accused Kuldeep Singh Sengar and his accomplice, Shashi Singh, to be produced before it on August 5 in connection with the Unnao rape case.

Read: Unnao case: Delhi court issues production warrants against lawmaker, his accomplice