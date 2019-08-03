Nation Other News 03 Aug 2019 Unnao case: Delhi co ...
Unnao case: Delhi court issues production warrants against lawmaker, his accomplice

ANI
Published Aug 3, 2019, 8:11 pm IST
Updated Aug 3, 2019, 8:11 pm IST
The court also issued production warrants against the other accused in the case for their presence.
Expelled MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar (Photo: ANI)
 Expelled MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Delhi's Tiz Hazari court on Saturday issued a production warrant against Unnao rape accused Kuldeep Singh Sengar and his accomplice, Shashi Singh, to be produced before it on August 5 in connection with the Unnao rape case.

Owing to the confusion regarding the prison in which the accused are lodged, District judge Dinesh Sharma sent the order to both the Director General (Prisons) of Uttar Pradesh and Tihar jail.

 

The court also issued production warrants against the other accused in the case for their presence on August 6. The hearing in the matter will resume on Monday.

The case pertains to the rape of a minor girl allegedly by the expelled BJP lawmaker Sengar at his residence in Unnao on June 4, 2017, where she had gone to seek a job. He is currently lodged in Sitapur district jail.

Another accused -- Shashi Singh -- had allegedly lured the victim into going to the Sengar's residence.

The victim's father allegedly died in police custody in 2018.

Another case of murder was filed against Senagr after the rape survivor met with an accident on July 28.

A truck rammed into the vehicle in which the Unnao rape survivor, her counsel and two aunts were travelling to Raebareli. While her aunts succumbed to their injuries, the victim and her lawyer are battling for life in the hospital.

The Supreme Court had, on August 1, ordered the transfer of all the cases related to the Unnao rape case outside Uttar Pradesh to Delhi.

The top court also ordered the Central Bureau of Investigation to complete the investigation related to the accident within a week and the rape case in 45 days.

