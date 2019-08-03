World Neighbours 03 Aug 2019 Sirisena defends his ...
World, Neighbours

Sirisena defends his capital punishment order citing Trump's similar views

PTI
Published Aug 3, 2019, 7:07 pm IST
Updated Aug 3, 2019, 7:07 pm IST
Sirisena in June signed the death warrants to hang four drug convicts, ending a four-decade-long moratorium on the capital punishment.
Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena. (Photo: File)
 Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena. (Photo: File)

Colombo: Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena has highlighted the importance of imposing capital punishment to prevent crime, saying that even US President Donald Trump has reintroduced the death penalty to execute those convicted of rape and child abuse, according to a media report.

Sirisena in June signed the death warrants to hang four drug convicts, ending a four-decade-long moratorium on the capital punishment in the country.

 

He drew flak from his countrymen as well as the international community since he passed the order despite Sri Lanka having become a party to the UN moratorium on the death penalty and voting in favour of the moratorium just six months back.

However, Sri Lanka's Supreme Court had in July stayed the execution order passed by Sirisena till October 29.

Highlighting the importance of implementing the death penalty to prevent the proliferation of narcotics, the president said Trump was implementing the death penalty after a period of 16 years, the Daily Mirror reported.

"The biggest issue for the US is child abuse and drugs. The US is the powerhouse of the world. The US which is rich in wealth, power and high technology had to re-implement the death penalty,” he was quoted as saying in the report.

The US government last month announced to resume capital punishment after a gap of nearly two decades and has set execution dates for five death-row inmates convicted of murder.

...
Tags: sri lanka, sirisena
Location: Sri Lanka, Western, Colombo


Latest From World

Lee said that this move could ‘jeopardize’ bilateral relations between South Korea and Japan. (Photo: ANI)

Japan 'crossed line' by removing S Korea from 'white list': PM Lee

The scope of Wednesday’s ice melt is a number difficult to grasp. To understand just how much ice is being lost, a mere 1 billion tons — or 1 gigaton — of ice loss is equivalent to about 400,000 Olympic-sized swimming pools, the Danish Meteorological Institute said. (Photo: AP)

Watch: Walloped by heat wave, Greenland sees massive ice melt

The evidence against the owners of the sugar mills came to the fore during the investigation against Shehbaz Sharif and his sons Hamza and Salman in money laundering and income beyond means case. (Photo: AP)

Pakistan accountability court turns down NAB request to probe Nawaz

Mukherjee was born in India. Her family relocated to the UK when she was nine. (Photo: Instagram)

23-year-old Indian-origin doctor crowned Miss England



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Rathore sings at BJP's 'Abhyas Varga', Supriyo, Manoj, Ravi Kishan join him

Rajyavardhan Rathore (Photo: Instagram)
 

2000 railway stations equipped with free wifi

Railway Minister Piyuh Goyal (Photo: ANI)
 

2000 kilogram fruits offered to Goddess for 'good monsoon rain' in Tamil Nadu

More than 28 varieties of fruits were seen gracing the walls of the temple and adorning the idols. Garlands and offerings made of fruits were extended by the devotees queued up at the Mahali Amman Temple during the pooja. (Photo: ANI)
 

Maruti XL6 interior, other details revealed in official images

The Maruti Suzuki XL6 will go on sale on 21 August 2019.
 

Did you know? Parineeti Chopra got injured while shooting ‘Khadke Glassy’ song

Parineeti Chopra.
 

Hyundai Kona Electric now cheaper by Rs 1.58 lakh!

Electric SUV has ARAI claimed range of over 450km from 39.2kWh battery pack.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

Pakistan accountability court turns down NAB request to probe Nawaz

The evidence against the owners of the sugar mills came to the fore during the investigation against Shehbaz Sharif and his sons Hamza and Salman in money laundering and income beyond means case. (Photo: AP)

Pakistan silent on granting consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav

Jadhav, 49, was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of

India evaluating Pak's proposal of facilitating consular access to Jadhav

Jadhav, 49, was arrested in March 2016 by Pakistani authorities and sentenced to death in April 2017 on “espionage and terrorism” charges. (Photo: File)

Maryam Nawaz to appear before NAB today in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case

The NAB has purportedly traced numerous telegraphic transfers (TTs) worth millions of rupees by the Sharif family including Maryam. (Photo: ANI)

56 Taliban terrorists, including 7 group commanders killed in Afghanistan

Afghan army spokesperson Mohammad Hanif Rezai said that the government forces targetted the Taliban hideouts in the Qurgan Tepa area located near the provincial capital Pol-e-Khomri. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham