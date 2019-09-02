News Digest: A smart, speedy recap of the day's headlines

Nation Other News 02 Sep 2019 News Digest: A smart ...
Here are the top national, international headlines of the day.
Mumbai: Have you missed any news today? Here are the top national, international headlines of the day.

CBI-ED probe Aircel-Maxis scam: Probe agencies Central Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement Directorate alleged in a Delhi court on Monday that Congress leader P Chidambaram, as finance minister during the UPA regime, granted approval to Aircel-Maxis deal beyond his capacity which benefitted certain persons and received kickbacks.

 

Read: Aircel-Maxis: Chidambarams should be dealt with 'iron hand', says CBI

Pakistan's agenda has no buyers: A day after India thwarted Pakistan’s attempt to drag Jammu and Kashmir on to the table of an international conference in the Maldives Parliament, the Male declaration adopted on Monday overlooked all assertions made by Islamabad on the issue.

Read: Pakistan’s claims on Kashmir rejected by South Asian Speakers’ Summit

MEA on Kulbhushan Jadhav: Shortly after the meeting between India's Deputy Commissioner to Pakistan, Gaurav Ahluwalia and death-row convict Kulbhushan Jadhav concluded in Islamabad, Minister of External Affairs (MEA) Raveesh Kumar said that the ex-naval officer appears to be "under extreme pressure".

Read: 'Kulbhushan Jadhav under pressure to parrot Pak's narrative,' says MEA

91-year-old kidnapped and transported in fridge: The man Krishna Khosla and his wife were made unconscious after which the 91 -year-old was transported in a refrigerator by his domestic help, Kishan who was upset with him

Read: Delhi: Upset domestic helper kidnaps and transports 91-year-old in refrigerator

S Jaishankar on Kashmir: Defending the decision to continue restrictions on internet and telephone connectivity in Jammu and Kashmir, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said the move was essential to maintain peace in the Valley and curb any sort of communication between “terrorists and their masters”.

Read: ‘Terrorism in Pakistan is conducted not in dark corners, but in broad daylight’

Union Home Ministry to 19 lakh left out of NRC: The Union Home Ministry has assured that the 19 lakh people left out of the citizenship list would not be detained till all remedies have been exhausted.

Read: ‘Don’t worry, you won’t be detained,’ Home Ministry to 19L left out of NRC

Court extends Chidambaram's CBI custody: A Delhi court, on Monday, hearing former finance minister P Chidambaram’s plea seeking an interim bail in INX media case has extended his CBI custody by another day. Chidambaram will now be produced tomorrow at the special CBI court at 3:30 PM tomorrow.

Read: INX Media: Chidambaram's CBI custody extended till Tuesday

...
