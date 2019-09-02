Nation Current Affairs 02 Sep 2019 Aircel-Maxis: Chidam ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Aircel-Maxis: Chidambarams should be dealt with 'iron hand', says CBI

PTI
Published Sep 2, 2019, 3:28 pm IST
Updated Sep 2, 2019, 3:31 pm IST
Opposing Chidambaram and his son Karti's protection from arrest, the agencies said the two will hamper the probe.
P. Chidambaram in CBI custody. (Photo: PTI)
 P. Chidambaram in CBI custody. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Probe agencies Central Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement Directorate alleged in a Delhi court on Monday that Congress leader P Chidambaram, as finance minister during the UPA regime, granted approval to Aircel-Maxis deal beyond his capacity which benefitted certain persons and received kickbacks.

Opposing Chidambaram and his son Karti's protection from arrest, the agencies said the two will hamper the probe and sought their custodial interrogation in the cases arising out of the Aircel-Maxis scam.

 

The CBI and ED also opposed the anticipatory bail applications filed by the father-son duo saying that they have been non-cooperative in the investigation.

The probe agencies told Special judge O P Saini that Chidambaram, 73, and Karti have committed serious economic offences and there was a larger conspiracy against the public and the national interest.

The Chidambarams need to be dealt with 'iron hand', the CBI said maintaining that the probe in the Aircel-Maxis corruption case is still going on.

ED said that the Chidambarams are accused of money laundering, creating shell companies and committed other offences.

There are reasons to believe that Chidambaram and Karti committed money laundering which is sufficient for their arrest.

...
Tags: p chidambaram, cbi, aircel-maxis
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

The victim, hailing from Unnao, has alleged that Uttar Pradesh MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar had raped her in 2017 when she was still a minor. Sengar was expelled from the BJP last month. (Photo: File)

CBI records statement of Unnao rape survivor in road accident case

(Photo: File)

News Digest: A smart, speedy recap of the day's headlines

Noor's wife told ANI,

Family of Kashmiri truck driver killed in stone pelting seeks justice

BJP MP Arjun Singh. (Photo: PTI)

Bengal Governor visits BJP MP at hospital, expresses concern over law



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: Arjun Kapoor to Kajol, B-town celebs wish fans

Lord Ganesha.
 

Too old for American president? Health and fitness a better question

But as Trump mocks Biden for verbal missteps, suggesting age has slowed his Democratic rival, both Sanders and Biden have conspicuously showcased their physical activity during the campaign. (Photo: AP)
 

PM Modi to receive award in US for Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will receive an award from Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation for Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan. (Photo: File)
 

Hurricane Dorian hits Bahamas. But what is a category 5 storm?

Scientists rank hurricanes from one to five on what is called the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Category 5 storms have sustained winds of at least 157 miles (252 kilometres) per hour. (Photo: AFP)
 

'Save environment': Odisha artist creates sand Ganesha with 1,000 plastic bottles

The 10-ft high sand sculpture of Lord Ganesh was created by using 5 tonne of sand, while about 1000 plastic bottles were installed around it, he said. (Photo: Twitter/ sudarsansand)
 

Glenn Maxwell sets his eyes on this Indian girl; details inside

Glenn Maxwell may also follow the path of Hasan Ali, by tying the knot with Indian-born lady Vini Raman. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

CBI records statement of Unnao rape survivor in road accident case

The victim, hailing from Unnao, has alleged that Uttar Pradesh MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar had raped her in 2017 when she was still a minor. Sengar was expelled from the BJP last month. (Photo: File)

Family of Kashmiri truck driver killed in stone pelting seeks justice

Noor's wife told ANI,

'Anti-national elements kept markets from opening in Valley': J&K official

Army to start training 100 women military cops from December

The decks for the induction were cleared in January this year after then Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that the government has taken a 'historic' decision to induct women in the Military Police with an aim to enhancing their representation in the three services.

Assam: 19 family members of freedom fighter excluded from final NRC list

The family has also urged the government and NRC authorities to reconsider including in the list the names of people who have proper documents. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham