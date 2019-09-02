Nation Current Affairs 02 Sep 2019 INX Media: Chidambar ...
Nation, Current Affairs

INX Media: Chidambaram's CBI custody extended till Tuesday

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 2, 2019, 1:47 pm IST
Updated Sep 2, 2019, 7:38 pm IST
Earlier, SC had also extended the Congress leader’s CBI custody by a day and slated the next hearing for Tuesday.
Congress leader and former finance minister P. Chidambaram being taken to court by the CBI officials in the INX Media money laundering case, in New Delhi. (PTI)
 Congress leader and former finance minister P. Chidambaram being taken to court by the CBI officials in the INX Media money laundering case, in New Delhi. (PTI)

New Delhi: A Delhi court, on Monday, hearing former finance minister P Chidambaram’s plea seeking an interim bail in INX media case has extended his CBI custody by another day.

Chidambaram will now be produced tomorrow at the special CBI court at 3:30 PM tomorrow.

 

The Congress leader was produced in the court today after the expiry of his three-day CBI custody which was granted on August 30.

Chidambaram was produced before Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar where his counsel and senior advocate Kapil Sibal moved an interim bail application.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, however, sought time to reply to the bail plea and said that the notice be issued to the CBI as it is statutorily required.

“All citizens have to be treated equally,” Mehta said, adding that personal liberty of every citizen is equal.

Earlier in the day, the apex court had also extended the Congress leader’s CBI custody by a day and slated the next hearing for Tuesday.

After the judge in the Delhi court was informed about the apex court’s hearing, he asked if there was any direction to seek the relief and it being decided today itself.

During the hearing, Mehta asked the peculiarity of this case. Responding to this, senior advocate A M Singhvi, appearing for Chidambaram, said the Solicitor General would not have been here if it would have been a normal case.

The apex court, however, later said it will hear the former Union minister’s plea in this regard on Tuesday. The bench also said the CBI is at liberty to move the trial court for Chidambaram’s police custody till tomorrow.

Mehta said it would be a serious travesty of justice if the CBI is not given time to reply to the bail plea.

The special court on August 30 had extended Chidambaram’s CBI custody till today.

Chidambaram, 73, has been already subjected to custodial interrogation by the CBI for 11 days since his arrest on August 21, after the Delhi High Court on August 20 dismissed his anticipatory bail plea. His son Karti was also present in the court.

Chidambaram, who was Union home minister as also finance minister during the UPA rule from 2004 to 2014, was arrested by the CBI on August 21 from his Jor Bagh residence. He was earlier produced before the court on August 22 and was remanded to four-day CBI custody.

The CBI had registered an FIR on May 15, 2017, alleging irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance granted to the INX Media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007 during Chidambaram’s tenure as the finance minister.

Thereafter, the Enforcement Directorate lodged a money laundering case in this regard in 2017.

...
Tags: p chidambaram, inx media, cbi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

The victim, hailing from Unnao, has alleged that Uttar Pradesh MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar had raped her in 2017 when she was still a minor. Sengar was expelled from the BJP last month. (Photo: File)

CBI records statement of Unnao rape survivor in road accident case

(Photo: File)

News Digest: A smart, speedy recap of the day's headlines

Noor's wife told ANI,

Family of Kashmiri truck driver killed in stone pelting seeks justice

BJP MP Arjun Singh. (Photo: PTI)

Bengal Governor visits BJP MP at hospital, expresses concern over law



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: Arjun Kapoor to Kajol, B-town celebs wish fans

Lord Ganesha.
 

Too old for American president? Health and fitness a better question

But as Trump mocks Biden for verbal missteps, suggesting age has slowed his Democratic rival, both Sanders and Biden have conspicuously showcased their physical activity during the campaign. (Photo: AP)
 

PM Modi to receive award in US for Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will receive an award from Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation for Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan. (Photo: File)
 

Hurricane Dorian hits Bahamas. But what is a category 5 storm?

Scientists rank hurricanes from one to five on what is called the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Category 5 storms have sustained winds of at least 157 miles (252 kilometres) per hour. (Photo: AFP)
 

'Save environment': Odisha artist creates sand Ganesha with 1,000 plastic bottles

The 10-ft high sand sculpture of Lord Ganesh was created by using 5 tonne of sand, while about 1000 plastic bottles were installed around it, he said. (Photo: Twitter/ sudarsansand)
 

Glenn Maxwell sets his eyes on this Indian girl; details inside

Glenn Maxwell may also follow the path of Hasan Ali, by tying the knot with Indian-born lady Vini Raman. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

CBI records statement of Unnao rape survivor in road accident case

The victim, hailing from Unnao, has alleged that Uttar Pradesh MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar had raped her in 2017 when she was still a minor. Sengar was expelled from the BJP last month. (Photo: File)

Family of Kashmiri truck driver killed in stone pelting seeks justice

Noor's wife told ANI,

'Anti-national elements kept markets from opening in Valley': J&K official

Army to start training 100 women military cops from December

The decks for the induction were cleared in January this year after then Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that the government has taken a 'historic' decision to induct women in the Military Police with an aim to enhancing their representation in the three services.

Assam: 19 family members of freedom fighter excluded from final NRC list

The family has also urged the government and NRC authorities to reconsider including in the list the names of people who have proper documents. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham