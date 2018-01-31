search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Borussia Dortmund’s want-away striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang looks on course to join former teammate Mkhitaryan at Emirates for a hefty price tag of £60 million. (Photo: AFP) LIVE | Transfer Deadline Day: Mesut Ozil pens new Arsenal contract
 
Nation, Current Affairs

Main accused in Chandan Gupta murder case in UP’s Kasganj held

PTI
Published Jan 31, 2018, 3:33 pm IST
Updated Jan 31, 2018, 4:05 pm IST
Kasganj SP Piyush Srivastava said notices pertaining to attachment of properties of the accused have been pasted on their houses.
"Saleem, the main accused, has been nabbed,' IG, Aligarh range, Sanjeev Gupta said. (Photo: ANI)
 "Saleem, the main accused, has been nabbed,' IG, Aligarh range, Sanjeev Gupta said. (Photo: ANI)

Lucknow: The prime accused in the murder of Chandan Gupta in western Uttar Pradesh's strife torn Kasganj town was arrested on Wednesday, police claimed.

"Saleem, the main accused, has been nabbed," IG, Aligarh range, Sanjeev Gupta said. Aged below 30, Saleem, and his two brothers Naseem and Waseem were accused of killing 22-year-old college student Chandan Gupta, police officials said.

 

The killing had led to further violence last week.

At least three shops, two buses and a car were torched after Gupta died of gunshot wounds. Communal clashes occurred in the town last week following stone-pelting by a mob on a motorcycle rally taken out to celebrate Republic Day.

Also read: 112 arrested after violence intensifies in UP's Kasganj, situation remains tense

Over 150 arrests have been made in connection with the Kasganj violence, the officials said.

"Saleem has admitted that he had opened fire at Chandan," IG Sanjeev Gupta claimed.

While Saleem was hiding in Kasganj, his two accused brothers were yet to be traced, police officials said.

Kasganj SP Piyush Srivastava said notices pertaining to attachment of properties of the accused were pasted outside their houses.

District authorities, meanwhile, stopped a Congress delegation in Mirhachi area of Etah, close to Kasganj border.

The delegation was denied permission due to law and order issues, officials said.

District Magistrate, Kasganj, RP Singh refused permission to the Congress delegation apprehending that their visit to the troubled areas might create more problems.

Tension still prevailed in a few pockets of the town.

Also read: Curfew in Uttar Pradesh’s Kasganj after communal clash

Police said normalcy was slowly returning while the security personnel had intensified patrolling in sensitive areas.

Stray incidents of violence were reported from Kasganj on Tuesday but the situation was by and large peaceful on Wednesday, they said.

Officials said the state government would send a report sought by the Centre on the violence and steps taken to control it.

"We are sending a report on the incident and steps taken to restore peace. Details of the steps taken to punish the culprits will also be furnished to the Union Home Ministry," an official said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Tuesday that his government was committed to providing security to each and every citizen.

"Anarchy has no place in the state," he said, and promised strict action against the perpetrators of violence, asserting the guilty would not be allowed to go unpunished.

Also read: Yogi Adityanath warns of strict action against perpetrators of Kasganj violence

The UP government has come under fire over the clashes with even Governor Ram Naik terming the Kasganj violence a "blot" on the state.

Opposition parties have also attacked the state government over the clashes.

Tags: kasganj violence, ram naik, yogi adityanath
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow


Related Stories

Kasganj violence: Yogi Adityanath warns of strict action against perpetrators
112 arrested after violence intensifies in UP's Kasganj, situation remains tense
What happened in Kasganj is unfortunate and a blot: Governor Ram Naik


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Undercover camera catches landlord offering sex for rent to woman

Undercover camera catches landlord offering sex for rent to woman. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

NRI doctor delivers baby on 35,000 feet in air

Although Hemal's practice area is urology, he delivered seven babies during medical school although never on the floor of a jetliner. (Facebook/ Sij Hemal)
 

Rakul Preet Singh and Rana Daggubati are the new couple in town? Actress reacts

Rana Daggubati was the narrator in Rakul Preet Singh starrer 'Winner.'
 

Here are few dating trends people need to beware of

Trends like ‘cushioning’ which involves having someone on the side in case the relationship goes bad are well known (Photo: AFP)
 

Woman gets death threats for trying to raise funds for breast reduction online

Jasmin Vlassi was also embarrassed to run in front of people from the other sex (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Women do file fake cases against men and their families, says author Jyoti Arora

When Jyoti Arora had quit her school due to failing health, no one had any expectations from her. Arora, now has three novels to her name till date.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Lipstick, short skirts invite Nirbhaya-like rape: C'garh teacher justifies sexism

Raipur Kendriya Vidalaya biology teacher Snehlata Shankhwar said Jyoti Singh was out with a man who was not her husband and therefore, the assailants were not wrong given our social rules. (Photo: ANI)

AIADMK crackdown continues; 123 more office bearers expelled across TN

In a joint statement, Panneerselvam and Palanisamy said these persons were being expelled from AIADMK for 'acting in contravention to the party's policies and ideals,' and for 'bringing disrepute' to it.

Kasganj clash victim recalls horror, says was attacked by over 150 people

The clash broke out after an unauthorised bike rally was taken out by RSS-affiliated students' group ABVP and VHP in the city to commemorate the Republic Day and allegedly stones were pelted at them during the roadshow. (Photo: ANI)

'Soot-boot' sarkar: BJP pays back Cong in same coin, mocks Rahul's Rs 70,000 jacket

Congress President Rahul Gandhi at a music concert at Shillong in Meghalaya. (Photo: Twitter | @INCMeghalaya)

Army firing in Shopian: Youth succumbs to injuries, toll rises to 3

The Army claimed it had opened fire in self-defence after seven of its personnel were injured. (Photo: PTI/Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham