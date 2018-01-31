Kasganj violence: Yogi Adityanath warns of strict action against perpetrators

Kin of Chandan Gupta, along with local people, participate in a dharna in violence-hit Kasganj on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow: UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has warned of strict action against the perpetrators of violence and said those indulging in anarchy will not be spared.

This is the first official statement from the Chief Minister since the communal clashes in Kasganj that began on the Republic Day.

The CM said, “Our government is committed to providing security to each and every citizen. Those indulging in anarchy will not be spared at any cost.” The clashes in Kasganj that began on Republic Day between two groups have taken on a communal hue with the death of one person.

More than 118 persons have been arrested following the violence that continued for the fifth day on Tuesday.

Several shops, houses and vehicles have been torched in the riots. UP Governor Ram Naik, on Monday, had termed the violence in Kasganj as a ‘blot’ on the government even as tension continues to prevail in the riot-hit town.

“What happened in Kasganj is unfortunate and a blot. The government should hold a probe and take steps so that such incidents do not happen again,” he said.

More violence, Chandan's kin stage protest

The situation in Kasganj continued to be tense on the fifth consecutive day on Tuesday when the boundary wall of a religious place was damaged by miscreants in the Amapur area on Tuesday morning.

Senior officials along with RAF have rushed to the spot to control the situation. A team of the special task force has been deployed to track down the culprits responsible for the killing of a youth Chandan Gupta who died on the Republic Day clashes in Kasganj.

Meanwhile, an irate mob staged a protest before the Nadari Gate police outpost on Tuesday morning led by hundred of women from both communities. The crowd accused the police of unleashing atrocities on the innocent youth.

The family members of the deceased also joined the protest. Chandan’s close friends had been detained by the police.