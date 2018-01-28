search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Curfew in Uttar Pradesh’s Kasganj after communal clash

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AMITA VERMA
Published Jan 28, 2018, 1:32 am IST
Updated Jan 28, 2018, 3:13 am IST
Both groups hurled stones at each other before shots were fired in which Chandan Gupta was killed.
Two buses torched during Kasganj clashes. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 Two buses torched during Kasganj clashes. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Lucknow: Curfew has been imposed in Kasganj after fresh violence broke out on Saturday in which half a dozen shops and a bus were torched by the mob. A religious structure was also attacked by the mob.

The police lobbed teargas shells to disperse the crowds that turned violent after the cremation of Chandan Gupta, 22, who was killed in Friday’s firing when clashes took places between two communities.

 

The police used the public address system to tell the people to remain indoors throughout Saturday. ADG (law and order) Anand Kumar said that IG D.K. Thakur had been sent to Kasganj on Saturday and 49 persons had been taken into custody in connection with Friday’s violence.

“A complaint has been filed at the Kasganj Police Station and nine involved persons have been arrested so far. A special team has also been constituted and we are trying to arrest others involved as well”, said the official spokesman.

The borders of the district have been sealed and Rapid Action Force personnel have been deployed in the communally sensitive areas. Five companies of PAC have also been deployed in the troubled town.

Hindu leader Sadhvi Prachi was prevented from travelling towards Kasganj on Saturday. She and her supporters sat on dharna on the Bareilly- Mathura highway.

District magistrate R.P. Singh and SP Sunil Singh patrolled the troubled areas while IG Agra and IG Aligarh were also asked to move to Kasganj.

It may be recalled that violence broke out in Kasganj on Friday when a motorcycle rally was being taken out by VHP and ABVP activists and some members of the other community passed inflammatory slogans.

Both groups hurled stones at each other before shots were fired in which Chandan Gupta was killed. 

Another person injured in the clashes, Naushad, is admitted to hospital. According to reports, both had bullet injuries even though the police kept denying that firing had taken place during the violence.

Tags: kasganj district, communal clash, curfew
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow


Related Stories

Shops, buses burnt in UP's Kasganj after youth dies in rally; 49 arrested


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

IPL 2018 Player Auction: What each squad looks like after action on Day 1

(Photo: BCCI)
 

‘Aadhaar’ chosen Oxford Dictionaries' Hindi word of 2017, beats Modi's ‘Mitron’

Other words such as ‘Mitron’, ‘Notebandi’, ‘Gau-Rakshak’ were also considered, but the widespread discussions and debates around ‘Aadhaar’ was reason it was selected as the word of the year, journalist Saurabh Dwivedi said during the discussion. (Photo: Representational/File)
 

Indian Premier League 2018 Player Auction: Top 5 stars who went unsold on Day 1

Joe Root, Chris Gayle, Mitchell McClenaghan and Lasith Malinga were the biggest caualties as they failed to find any buyers in the auction. (Photo: BCCI / PTI)
 

Indian Premier League 2018 Player Auction: Yuvraj Singh and other bargain buys

There were some notable bargain buys in the auction on Saturday. (Photo: AP / AFP/ BCCI)
 

From most expensive to blowing cold: Yuvraj Singh's up and down journey in IPL

(Photo: AFP)
 

Indian Premier League 2018 Player Auction Day 1: These are the big winners till lunch

Indian opener KL Rahul hit pay dirt with a Rs 11 crore deal with Kings XI Punjab, while controversial England all-rounder Ben Stokes also triggered a bidding war before going to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 12.50 crore at the IPL auctions, here on Saturday.(Photo: BCCI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad: Techies unaware of Swachh drive

Serilingampally MLA Arekapudi Gandhi, GHMC commissioner B. Janardhan Reddy and GHMC West zone commissioner Hari Chandana Dasari participate in the cyclothon at Gachibowli on Saturday.

Child get crushed under the school bus in Hyderabad

The child who was standing near her seat fell out of the fast-moving bus when the driver swerved the vehicle to avoid hitting a speed-breaker.

Hyderabad: 24-year-old dies falling from terrace

The police said that Ladlee was with her pet dog on the terrace when she accidentally fell.

Telangana: Interpol seeks details of gang cheating NRIs

The gang has collected up to `5 lakh from the victims by threatening to impound their passports by pointing out discrepancies and asking money to correct the mistakes.

Youth playing cricket dies of cardiac arrest

A 25-year-old youth collapsed and died while playing in a local cricket tournament at Zehra Nagar in Banjara Hills on Friday night.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham