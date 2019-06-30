Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 30 Jun 2019 News Digest: A sharp ...
Nation, Current Affairs

News Digest: A sharp, speedy recap of the day's headlines

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 30, 2019, 3:30 pm IST
Updated Jun 30, 2019, 3:46 pm IST
Here are the top national, international headlines of the day.
(Photo: File)
 (Photo: File)

Mumbai: Have you missed any news today? Here are the top national, international headlines of the day.

BJP announces first parliamentary meet after Lok Sabha Elections: The first meeting of the BJP parliamentary party during the ongoing session will be held on July 2, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to lay down the agenda for its near 380 MPs, the highest-ever saffron tally in Parliament.

 

Read | BJP parliamentary party meeting on Tuesday

Trump-Kim meet: Donald Trump stepped onto North Korean soil Sunday as he met Pyongyang’s leader Kim Jong Un in the Demilitarized Zone dividing the peninsula, in a symbolic diplomatic spectacle and a first for any American president.

Read | Trump meets Kim, becomes first US leader to enter North Korean territory

Congress leader urges Rahul Gandhi to not quit as party president: A day after Telengana Pradesh Congress Committee working president Ponnam Prabhakar quit demanding that Rahul Gandhi continues as party president, AICC secretary V Hanumantha Rao on Saturday said he would also not like to continue in party posts if Gandhi does not listen to requests.

Read | Take charge for sake of country: Hanumantha Rao asks Rahul to continue as prez

Mann ki Baat 2.0: After 4 months, Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned to his radio show “Mann Ki Baat” on Sunday and expressed his delight to connect with the citizens of India again.

Read | Mann Ki Baat 2.0: ‘Missed this show, it personifies New India spirit,’ says PM

Telangana Congress leaders to party members: Former vice-chairman of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and senior Congress leader Marri Shashidhar Reddy on Saturday appealed to all State in charges, Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) presidents and Congress Working Committee (CWC) office bearers to submit their resignations in order to give Congress President Rahul Gandhi a free hand to reorganise and revamp the Congress party.

Read | T'gana Cong leader urges party members to give Rahul free hand to revamp party

Yogi-Priyanka trade barbs: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday hit out at the Yogi Adityanath government alleging that criminals are "roaming around freely, doing as they like" in Uttar Pradesh.

In response to the claim, Adityanath, while addressing media here, said, "It is a case of sour grapes (angoor khatte hai). Her party president (Rahul Gandhi) lost from Uttar Pradesh. So while sitting anywhere - Delhi, Italy or England - they have to comment in order to remain in the news."

Read | To curb crime rate, district level teams will be formed: Yogi on Priyanka’s comments

Trump attacks Census 2020 over citizenship: Continuing his attack on the upcoming census, President Donald Trump on Sunday said that the exercise costs "billions" and is not effective as it does not include any question on citizenship.

Read | Trump again attacks Census 2020 for not having question on citizenship

Taliban-US peace deal: The seventh and latest round of peace talks between the US and Taliban is "critical," said Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen on Sunday, the second day of talks with Washington's peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad in the Mideastern state of Qatar, where the militant group maintains a political office.

READ | Taliban say latest round of talks with US 'critical'

Deputy Speaker of LS likely from Shiv Sena: The position of Deputy Speaker of Lok Sabha is likely to be allocated to a leader of the NDA ally Shiv Sena, sources said on Sunday. The first Parliament session of 17th Lok Sabha will continue till July 26. During this session, Lok Sabha will get a new Deputy Speaker. However, speculations are on regarding the post.

READ | Dy Speaker of Lok Sabha likely from Shiv Sena: Sources

Cleric on Nusrat Jahan: Mufti Mukarram Ahmed, Shahi Imam, Fatehpuri Masjid on Sunday said TMC MP Nusrat Jahan's marriage with a Jain businessman is not valid as per Islamic norms.

Read | Nusrat Jahan has done big crime, her marriage not valid under Islam: Cleric

