Cricket World Cup 2019

 LIVE !  :  India are just one point away from entering the semi-finals. India are currently placed at second, after winning five games from seven matches. (Photo: AFP) ICC World Cup 2019: IND VS ENG LIVE; Match will start at 3pm
 
Nation Politics 30 Jun 2019 Dy Speaker of Lok Sa ...
Nation, Politics

Dy Speaker of Lok Sabha likely from Shiv Sena: Sources

ANI
Published Jun 30, 2019, 1:36 pm IST
Updated Jun 30, 2019, 1:36 pm IST
Sources said Shiv Sena has been putting pressure on NDA to elect their leader for the post. 2 rounds of talks have already been held.
Earlier reports had stated that the YSR Congress Party and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) are also in the race for the post, which have now been refuted. (Photo: ANI | Representative)
 Earlier reports had stated that the YSR Congress Party and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) are also in the race for the post, which have now been refuted. (Photo: ANI | Representative)

New Delhi: The position of Deputy Speaker of Lok Sabha is likely to be allocated to a leader of the NDA ally Shiv Sena, sources said on Sunday.

The first Parliament session of 17th Lok Sabha will continue till July 26. During this session, Lok Sabha will get a new Deputy Speaker. However, speculations are on regarding the post.

 

At first, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut had claimed that the Deputy Speaker of Lok Sabha should be from his party. However, reports had stated that the YSR Congress Party and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) are also in the race for the post.

Amid speculations, sources told ANI that leaders from YSRCP and BJD have claimed that they are no longer in the race for the post of Deputy Speaker.

Sources said Shiv Sena has been putting pressure on the NDA government to elect their leader for the post. Two rounds of talks have already been held with Shiv Sena in this regard, sources added.

In the Lower House, Shiv Sena has a total strength of 18 MPs at present.

...
Tags: deputy speaker, lok sabha, shiv sena, sanjay raut, nda
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

In a video, which is being shared on social media, supporters of the first-time legislator are seen firing in the air and garlanding Vijayvargiya, the son of BJP's National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya. (Photo: Screengrab)

Celebratory firing, sweet for cops as BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya walks out of jail

No casualties in the matter have been reported yet. Further investigation in the matter is underway. (Photo: ANI | Representational)

Blast takes place in Meghdoot club in West Bengal’s Birbhum

The AAI owns and manages around 100 operational airports across the country. (Photo: Representational)

AAI spent Rs 4 crore in 2018-19 to maintain 26 non-operational airports '

An IPS officer of the 1986-batch, Singh is a recipient of the President's police medal (2016) and police medal (2002) for distinguished services. (Photo: Twitter | @parasjangid)

Bhupendra Singh appointed new top cop of Rajasthan police



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Gift books, not bouquets: PM Modi urges nation to read, have discussions on NaMo app

PM Modi urged citizens to hold discussions on books they read and why they like them. (Photo: ANI)
 

Only people in ‘decent clothes’ will be allowed inside Imambara: Lucknow DM

The guidelines also prohibit all kinds of professional photography or shoots inside the premises of the historical monuments in the city and mentioned there will be a punishment for the guards who do not follow these orders. (Photo: PTI)
 

Watch: BJP MP Balaknath's chopper loses control, spins then flies off

There was one man seen clapping on the scene when the chopper was spinning. (Photo: ANI)
 

WhatsApp is good for our well-being

The research found that the more time people spent on WhatsApp per day, the less lonely they were and the had higher self-esteem as a result of feeling closer to friends and family. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Stoned-baked pizza, anyone? South African eatery introduces ‘cannabis pizza’

The chain has been able to embark on its new menu offerings thanks to recent amendments on regulations surrounding private cannabis use in South Africa. (Representational Image)
 

Mother bird feeds cigarette to chick, gives heartbreaking sight to beachgoers

A Largo woman who was visiting St Pete Beach came across a sad scene of a black skimmer seabird picking the butt up and putting it in the baby’s mouth. (Photo: Facebook | Karen Catbird)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Nusrat Jahan has done big crime, her marriage not valid under Islam: Cleric

'Both Muslims and Jains won't consider it a marriage,' Mufti Mukarram Ahmed said. (Photo: ANI)

Rajnath Singh, Andhra CM review infra projects, Navy plans at ENC

The Union minster directed the naval officials to continue proactive civil-military synergies and cooperation to expedite the naval projects. (Photo: ANI)

Rains create puddles in Statue of Unity, triggers displeasure on social media

Rainwater made its way into the viewing gallery of the Statue of Unity in Gujarat, with tourists sharing videos of puddles on the floor and water dripping off the roof of the Rs 3,000 crore statue. (Photo: Twitter/ screengrab)

Take charge for sake of country: Hanumantha Rao asks Rahul to continue as prez

AICC secretary V Hanumantha Rao on Saturday said he would also not like to continue in party posts if Gandhi does not listen to requests. (Phtoo: File)

T'gana Cong leader urges party members to give Rahul free hand to revamp party

Former vice-chairman of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and senior Congress leader Marri Shashidhar Reddy. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham