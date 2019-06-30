Mann Ki Baat 2.0: ‘Missed this show, it personifies New India spirit,’ says PM

New Delhi: After 4 months, Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned to his radio show “Mann Ki Baat” on Sunday and expressed his delight to connect with the citizens of India again.

Addressing the nation, he said, “I have been missing Mann Ki Baat. This Sunday has made me wait so much. This programme personifies the New India Spirit. In this programme is the spirit of the strengths of 130 crore Indian.”

