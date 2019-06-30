Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation, Current Affairs

Mann Ki Baat 2.0: ‘Missed this show, it personifies New India spirit,’ says PM

Published Jun 30, 2019, 11:19 am IST
Updated Jun 30, 2019, 11:22 am IST
More details are awaited.
(Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

New Delhi: After 4 months, Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned to his radio show “Mann Ki Baat” on Sunday and expressed his delight to connect with the citizens of India again.

Addressing the nation, he said, “I have been missing Mann Ki Baat. This Sunday has made me wait so much. This programme personifies the New India Spirit. In this programme is the spirit of the strengths of 130 crore Indian.”

 

Read | PM Modi’s first ‘Mann ki Baat’ after BJP’s return to power to air today

 

...
