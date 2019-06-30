Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 30 Jun 2019
Nation, Current Affairs

PM Modi’s first ‘Mann ki Baat’ after BJP’s return to power to air today

ANI
Published Jun 30, 2019, 8:14 am IST
Updated Jun 30, 2019, 8:14 am IST
This will be the first ‘Mann ki Baat’ programme in Modi’s second consecutive term as the Prime Minister.
Many BJP leaders have also planned to listen to ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme by sitting with the people and party workers. (Photo: File)
 Many BJP leaders have also planned to listen to ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme by sitting with the people and party workers. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s radio programme “Mann Ki Baat” will resume on Sunday almost a month after the PM returned to power. This will be the first ‘Mann ki Baat’ programme in Modi’s second consecutive term as the Prime Minister.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to listen to the radio programme with other party workers at the Kakrola stadium in Dwarka.

 

Enthused by stunning performance in the Lok Sabha elections, the BJP is planning to take Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monthly radio programme to more people this time by making special arrangements and utilising all possible means.In order to ensure that more and more people listen to Modi’s radio programme, the party cadres at all levels have been directed to ensure better facilities such as better radio sets to attract more people to the programme.

The PM had last spoken on the radio programme in the episode which aired in February this year. He had expressed confidence of the BJP-led NDA’s victory in the Lok Sabha elections and said the programme will return after the polls.

On June 15, Modi said the programme was going to resume on June 30 at 11:00 am in a tweet.

 “30th June, Sunday at 11:00 AM...We will meet once again, thanks to the radio, share joy, positivity and celebrate the collective strength of 130 crore Indians. I am sure you have lots to say for #MannKiBaat. Share it on the NaMo App Open Forum,” Modi tweeted.

Many BJP leaders have also planned to listen to ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme by sitting with the people and party workers.

The programme broadcasts on the last Sunday of the month and suggestions, stories and ideas are invited from people for it.

...
Tags: bjp, narendra modi, mann ki baat, namo app
Location: India, Delhi


