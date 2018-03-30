search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Solve paper leak problem: Javadekar’s ‘challenge’ to students

PTI
Published Mar 30, 2018, 8:24 pm IST
Updated Mar 30, 2018, 8:25 pm IST
Javadekar's comments came in the backdrop of CBSE announcing re-exam of Class 10 Maths and Class 12 Economics papers.
Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar on Friday turned to students for finding a solution to the 'challenge' of paper leak. (Photo: File)
 Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar on Friday turned to students for finding a solution to the 'challenge' of paper leak. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Facing flak over the CBSE paper leaks issue, Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar on Friday turned to students for finding a solution to this "challenge".

His comments came in the backdrop of CBSE announcing the re-test of Class 10 Mathematics and class 12 Economics papers.

 

Also read: CBSE class 12 Economics re-exam on Apr 25, Class 10 Maths likely in July

Scores of students have been agitating over being asked to appear for re-tests without any fault of theirs.

“I am facing one problem in the country. It is a problem of paper leak. So, how to solve it, is also a challenge. And I am throwing this challenge to students. Some people can also work after Hackathon and and give us suggestions,” Javadekar said, while addressing students at an event marked to launch the finale of the Smart India Hackathon 2018 (Software Edition).

The HRD minister, however, said the problem of paper leak was not a subject of this year's Smart India Hackathon, the event during which thousands of students would try to find innovative solutions to the problems being faced by various ministries and departments.

 After the CBSE's announcement of re-examination, the Congress had sought Javadekar's resignation and a probe by a high court judge.

Javadekar has termed the CBSE examination paper leak issue as “unfortunate” and said the culprits would not go scot-free.

The opposition parties have also demanded the sacking of CBSE Chairperson Anita Karwal for the alleged lapse.

The Delhi unit of All India Democratic Students' Organisation has also demanded a high-level probe into the CBSE question paper leak case, and said it showed the board's "utter negligence" in conducting examinations fairly.

Also read: CBSE paper leak: Police seek Google help on mail sent to board chief

The police since Thursday have questioned 35 people, including a coaching centre's owner, 18 students and some tutors, in connection with the case, an official privy to the investigations said.

Tags: cbse board exam, cbse re-examinations, cbse paper leak, prakash javadekar
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Jio offers free 1 year Prime membership to its subscribers

Jio has crossed 175 million subscribers base in India.
 

US astronauts make a spacewalk to perform ISS repairs

US astronaut Richard Arnold shown here before heading to the International Space Station is one of two Americans undertaking a space walk. (Photo: AFP)
 

Tim Cook disapproves Facebook’s business model

Though the interview of MSNBC is scheduled to air on April 6th, the network has released few clips this week, in which Tim Cook bashed against Facebook.
 

More than 60,000 iPhone users sued Apple for damages in South Korea

The Cupertino giant was accused of slowing down older iPhones through software tweak, driving users to purchase new iPhone, once a new model is released.
 

Watch: Suresh Raina consoles emotional MS Dhoni during CSK return talk

MS Dhoni was reflecting on the return of the CSK franchise to the Indian Premier League (IPL) fold. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Drinking just 3 cups of coffee could clear out your arteries, researchers claim

Drinking just 3 cups of coffee could clear out your arteries and prevent heart disease. (Photo: Pexels)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

ED registers case under PMLA over irregularities in UP’s Gomti river front project

The ED will probe if the alleged tainted funds generated in the case were laundered and ploughed to create illegal assets by the accused, officials said. (Photo: File)

Can’t keep prisoners like animals: SC shocked at 600 pc overcrowding in jails

A bench of Justices MB Lokur and Deepak Gupta also warned the Directors General of Police (Prisons) of all states and UTs of contempt notice for non-compliance of its earlier orders with regard to submitting a plan of action to deal with issue of overcrowding prisons. (Photo: File)

If you love me, restore peace: Imam who lost his son in Bengal violence

The Imam made the appeal on Thursday when the body of the 16-year-old was laid to rest at a burial ground in Asansol in the presence of about 1,000 people. (Photo: NDTV screengrab)

Next up from PM, book on stress relief after lives destroyed by paper leaks: Rahul

On Thursday, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi had targeted Modi over the series of leaks, including CBSE board papers, to say that the 'chowkidar' was weak. (Photo: File)

CBSE class 12 Economics re-exam on Apr 25, Class 10 Maths likely in July

There will be no re-examination outside India. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham