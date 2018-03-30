search on deccanchronicle.com
CBSE class 12 Economics re-exam on Apr 25, Class 10 Maths likely in July

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 30, 2018, 6:12 pm IST
Updated Mar 30, 2018, 6:45 pm IST
For Class 10 Maths, the re-exam, if at all it happens, will be held in July for Delhi and Haryana.
There will be no re-examination outside India. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: The Union Human Resource Development Ministry on Friday announced the re-examination dates of Class 12 Economics exam.

Addressing the media, Secretary Education Anil Swarup informed that re-examination of Class 12 Economics will be held on April 25.

 

For Class 10 Maths, the re-exam, if at all it happens, will be held in July in Delhi and Haryana. The exact date for the Class 10 exam will be announced later.

"Regarding Class 10 re-examination, as leak was restricted to Delhi and Haryana, if it at all a re-exam will happen, it will happen only in Delhi and Haryana and a decision will be taken on this in next 15 days. If at all a re-exam is done, it will be in July," Swarup further added.

There will be no re-examination outside India.

Swarup also said, "Our immediate concern of the children who have suffered and this decision is in that context. We will nail the person who did this."

The papers of the Economics exam of class 12 held on March 26 and Maths exam of class 10 held on March 28 were leaked on social media hours before the examination.

Soon after this, CBSE announced re-examination and a police investigation into the matter.

Tags: cbse paper leak, cbse, cbse board exam, cbse re-examinations
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




