CBSE paper leak: Suffering due to board’s mistakes, says agitating students

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Mar 30, 2018, 1:38 pm IST
Updated Mar 30, 2018, 1:50 pm IST
The Delhi Police on Friday interrogated over 30 people, including students and teachers of private coaching centres.
Hundreds of students resorted to sit-in outside the CBSE office in Delhi against the paper leak. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: The anger of students against the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) following its admission of paper leak and decision to conduct re-examination showed no signs of receding. The protest by student and teachers intensified on the second day on Friday with hundreds of students resorting to sit-in outside the CBSE office in Delhi against the paper leak.

Raising slogans against the board, the agitating students said that they are "suffering because of CBSE's mistakes."

 

"CBSE is at fault, they were not able to keep the paper safe. Why do we have to suffer due to this?" said a student

Amid the agitation, section 144 has been imposed near HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar's residence on Kushak Road.

Meanwhile, Crime Branch has also sought reply from Google about the e-mail that was sent to CBSE chairperson Anita Karwal. An e-mail was sent to the chairperson from a Gmail ID with images of handwritten questions papers.

The Delhi Police on Friday interrogated over 30 people, including students and teachers of private coaching centres, in connection with the case.

Over a dozen mobile phones belonging to these people have also been seized by the police.

The Congress targeted the government over the issue and asked it to take accountability for its “wrongdoings”.

“CBSE paper leak is not the only paper leak. The SSC scam was another major concern. If the government does not take accountability for its wrongdoings, then who will,” Congress leader Kapil Sibal asked.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray asked the parents across country not to allow their children sit for re-examination until the government accept its failure.

“It's the failure of government, without accepting it, why do they want students to re-appear for exam? I request the parents throughout the country, don't let your child sit for re-examination in any condition,” Thackeray said.

Earlier on Thursday, the police took a teacher of a private coaching centre, located in Rajinder Nagar, into their custody.

The CBSE, in its complaint, named the teacher as one of the accused in the alleged leak of Class 12 Economics and Class 10 Mathematics papers.

Later on Thursday, CBSE chairperson said that the decision to hold re-examination of two subjects was taken in “favour of the students” and the new dates for the exams would be announced soon.

The papers of the Economics exam of class 12 held on March 26 and Maths exam of class 10 held on March 28 were leaked on social media hours before the examination.

Soon after this, CBSE announced re-examination and a police investigation into the matter.

(With inputs from ANI)

