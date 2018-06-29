search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Aviation firm responsible, crash could have been avoided: Pilot's husband

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : UMANG SHARMA
Published Jun 29, 2018, 9:11 am IST
Updated Jun 29, 2018, 9:16 am IST
'I had texted her to see if she had landed or not... then saw the news on TV,' pilot's husband P Kuthariya said.
Rescuers stand amid the wreckage of a private chartered plane that crashed in Ghatkopar area, Mumbai. The plane hit an open area at a construction site for a multistory building in a crowded area with many residential apartments. 5 people including one on the ground were killed. (Photo: AP)
 Rescuers stand amid the wreckage of a private chartered plane that crashed in Ghatkopar area, Mumbai. The plane hit an open area at a construction site for a multistory building in a crowded area with many residential apartments. 5 people including one on the ground were killed. (Photo: AP)

Mumbai: The chartered plane that crashed on Thursday in Mumbai, killing four people on board and a pedestrian, could have smashed into a school. It was saved by the diligence of pilot Captain Maria Zuberi and Captain Pradeep S Rajput - said the pilot's husband P Kuthariya.

The pilot of the 12-seater Beechcraft King Air C90 turboprop had also managed to stay clear of the many high-rises in the congested Ghatkopar suburb of Mumbai.

 

The pilot, who was trying to make an emergency landing at the Mumbai airport after the plane developed engine trouble, fell short of the runway. The plane crashed into an empty construction site before the landing process could be completed.

Read: 5 dead, including one on ground, as chartered plane crashes in Mumbai

Speaking to news agency ANI, P Kuthariya said before the flight took off from the Juhu Aerodrome for a test flight, his wife had informed him that the flight won’t be flown due to bad weather. The pilot’s husband further held the aviation company responsible for the crash. He said, “The incident could have been averted. Maria had told me that the flight won’t be flown due to bad weather. The aviation company is responsible for this unfortunate incident.”

P Kuthariya said he learnt of the news from the media. "I had texted her to see if she had landed or not... then saw the news on TV," NDTV reported Kuthariya saying.

He said he got to know that the pilots tried a lot to save the flight. "They crashed before they could complete emergency landing. Maria and Captain Rajput have given their lives for kids and people of Mumbai, they prevented the plane from crashing into a school," he added.

The locals say that the casualties in the Mumbai plane crash could have been more if close to 30 workers who were working at that construction site would not have gone on lunch break.

The aircraft belonged to Mumbai-based company, U Y Aviation Pvt Ltd.

Former aviation minister Praful Patel had also tweeted, applauding the pilots.

Also Read: Pilot saved many lives at cost of her own: Praful Patel on Mumbai plane crash

Apart from the two pilots, there were two others on-board. These included the aircraft maintenance engineer - Surabhi who was more than two months pregnant and aircraft junior technician Manish Pandey.

Tags: mumbai plane crash, mumbai, chartered plane crash
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Akash Ambani, Shloka go traditional for pre-engagement bash

Akash had proposed to Shloka a couple of months ago at a private ceremony in Goa that was attended by both the families. (Photo: PTI)
 

Here's why British royals are moving out of Buckingham Palace wing

The royal household will “decant” from the east wing of the palace, the public facade which houses the balcony on which Queen Elizabeth and her family appear for significant events, as part a program of urgent work to replace aging electrical wiring and heating systems. (Photo: AP)
 

Now, robot serves up pizzas in France

The robot can deliver one pizza every 30 seconds, which allows it to deliver 120 pizzas an hour when a pizzaiolo can only make 40 pizzas an hour. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Now enjoy Amazon Prime membership with Rs 129 per month

The monthly plan offers the same benefits as the annual plan, which includes unlimited free and fast delivery, Bollywood and International titles on Prime Video, Ad-free music streaming on Amazon Prime Music and Prime Exclusive deals.
 

A robot with true artificial intelligence is about to invade space

Cimon has Gerst’s face and voice imprinted in its memory. (Photo: AP)
 

Instagram goes on a diet for low-end Android phones

Users will be able to do the essential Instagram stuff such as post photos, stories, and browse other Instagram posts. (Representative Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

EC asks Facebook to block political advertisement 48-hour before polling

Section 126 of the Representation of the People prohibits displaying any election matter by means, inter alia, of television or similar apparatus, during the period of 48 hours before the hour fixed for conclusion of poll in a constituency. (Photo: ANI)

Bengaluru: Brain dead woman saves seven lives

The liver was transported from Manipal where the patient was admitted and transplanted in a Bengaluru patient.

Karnataka high court vacates stay on teachers’ transfer

Karnataka High Court.

Agumbe Ghat road damaged, traffic restricted

The incident took place at the 7th hairpin curve in the Ghat. In the incident the border of the 7th curve has collapsed for about 400 meters exactly at the Shivamogga-Udupi district border. (Representational Image)

Reservoir full, more water to Tamil Nadu from Kabini reservoir

Kabini, which received as much as 12,000 cusecs, released 15,000 cusecs to Tamil Nadu.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham