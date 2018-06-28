search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

5 dead, including one on ground, as chartered plane crashes in Mumbai

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : UMANG SHARMA
Published Jun 28, 2018, 1:56 pm IST
Updated Jun 28, 2018, 3:18 pm IST
According to Mumbai police, the plane crashed near Jagruti building in Ghatkopar where construction work was going on.
Chartered plane crashes in an open area in Mumbai's Ghatkopar on Thursday. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 Chartered plane crashes in an open area in Mumbai's Ghatkopar on Thursday. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Mumbai: Five people were killed when a chartered plane crashed into a construction site in a thickly-populated central suburb of Mumbai on Tuesday afternoon.

The plane was about to land at the airport, when it crashed nearby in Ghatkopar.

 

Among those dead were two pilots, two aircraft maintenance engineers, who were also on board, and one person on the ground, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said.

The small aircraft, which was on a test flight, crashed in Sarvodya Nagar of Ghatkopar area a little after 1 pm.  

Police officers, fire brigade and disaster management teams immediately rushed to the spot, Akhilesh Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone-7) told news agency PTI

The aircraft was a Beechcraft King Air C90 turboprop.

Uttar Pradesh Principal Secretary, Information, Avnish Awasthi said the plane had been sold by his state to a Mumbai company, UY Aviation, after it had met with an accident earlier in Allahabad. 

"A DGCA team will conduct a preliminary investigation into the crash," said DG Civil Aviation B S Bhullar, adding that the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau would also launch a detailed probe. 

A video on Twitter showed a burning body near the crash site. 

 

 

Images tweeted by news agency ANI showed thick flames and black smoke rising from the wreckage. It took over an hour to put out the fire.

 

 

 

Further details are awaited.

Tags: mumbai plane crash, ghatkopar, mumbai police, chartered plane
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Meghan Markle is banned from eating garlic

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex speaks to guests at the Queen's Young Leaders Awards Ceremony, hosted by Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, at Buckingham Palace in London, Tuesday, June 26, 2018. (Photo: AP)
 

Prince Charles runs up £1mn bill jetting around world, other royals manage cheaper

The Prince of Wales derives most of his money from the Duchy of Cornwall, an estate of mainly farmland and residential property that was set up to provide a private income for the heir to the throne and his family. (Photo: AP)
 

Wireless charging cover, advanced Pencil for iPad in works

Apple is working on a smart cover for the iPad that aims to bring the benefits of wireless charging to its users without sacrificing the iPad’s signature metal build. (Concept image)
 

Lenovo unveils its new range of ultra-slim laptops

The Ideapad 530S (R) pricing starts at Rs 67,990 and the Ideapad 330S (L) at Rs 35,990.
 

Watch: Did gift to Lionel Messi from reporter’s mother bring good luck for Argentina?

After Le Albiceleste’s famous win, the FC Barcelona star was asked by a reporter Rama Pantorotto if he still had the amulet handed over to him which was originally given by Pantorotto’s mother.(Photo: AP)
 

Here's why you must visit Flanders, a haven for music lovers

Whichever genre stirs your soul, Flanders has a music festival designed for you.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Sterlite permanently shut: TN minister denies Ramdev, Sadhguru's views

The Sterlite Copper plant in Tuticorin was shut down after 13 people, protesting against the plant, were killed in police firing on May 22 and 23. (Photo: File)

Kejriwal, Sisodia to be charged in Delhi bureaucrat assault case: reports

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia are likely to be booked under 7 sections of the IPC. (Photo: File/PTI)

PM Modi invokes Sant Kabir in UP to target Mayawati, Akhilesh

PM Modi touched heavily upon Sant Kabir's life in his public address. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

BJP 'shamelessly politicising' 2016 surgical strikes to garner votes: Cong

Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said 'apathy' and 'incapacity' of Modi government has resulted in sacrifice of 146 soldiers, more than 1,600 ceasefire violations by Pakistan and 79 terrorist attacks since September 2016. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

In video, Yogi Adityanath politely says no to wearing skull cap at Kabir mausoleum

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath refuses to wear karakul, a fur skull cap, when he visited Sant Kabir's Mazar in Magahar on Wednesday. (Photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham