search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Pilot saved many lives at cost of her own: Praful Patel on Mumbai plane crash

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 28, 2018, 7:09 pm IST
Updated Jun 28, 2018, 8:25 pm IST
5 persons were killed when a chartered aircraft, with four on board, crashed near a building in Ghatkopar in Mumbai.
The King Air C90 12-seater aircraft had taken off from the Juhu airport for a test flight and crashed shortly after 1 pm killing all four on board and a pedestrian. (Photo: Shripad Naik)
 The King Air C90 12-seater aircraft had taken off from the Juhu airport for a test flight and crashed shortly after 1 pm killing all four on board and a pedestrian. (Photo: Shripad Naik)

Mumbai: Former civil aviation minister Praful Patel hailed the pilot of the chartered plane that crashed at a Mumbai suburb on Thursday afternoon and said she guided the aircraft away into an open area and saved several lives at the cost of her own.

Five persons were killed when a chartered aircraft, with two pilots and two aircraft maintenance engineers on board, crashed near a building in Ghatkopar in Mumbai.

 

The King Air C90 12-seater aircraft had taken off from the Juhu airport for a test flight and crashed shortly after 1 pm killing all four on board and a pedestrian.

Praising the pilot, Praful Patel tweeted, “Saddened to hear about the unfortunate incident at #ghatkopar as Charter plane crashes in an open area. Salute to the pilot who showed presence of mind to avoid a big mishap, saving many lives at the cost of her own life. #RIP to all the 5 Dead. My deepest condolences.”

he plane once belonged to the Uttar Pradesh government and was sold to UY Aviation, an official said.

Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu has directed the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to conduct an investigation into the plane crash.

It is expected that the detailed enquiry will be done by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), the official told news agency PTI.

Tags: mumbai plane crash, dgca, praful patel, suresh prabhu
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

World's fattest child who weighed 237 kg loses 63 kg in months following surgery

Side effects from medicines made Mihir weak on his legs (Photo: AFP)
 

After Nick made it ‘official’, Priyanka also 'confirms' relationship on Instagram?

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are back to Mumbai after their Goa holiday.
 

Meghan Markle is banned from eating garlic

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex speaks to guests at the Queen's Young Leaders Awards Ceremony, hosted by Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, at Buckingham Palace in London, Tuesday, June 26, 2018. (Photo: AP)
 

Prince Charles runs up £1mn bill jetting around world, other royals manage cheaper

The Prince of Wales derives most of his money from the Duchy of Cornwall, an estate of mainly farmland and residential property that was set up to provide a private income for the heir to the throne and his family. (Photo: AP)
 

Wireless charging cover, advanced Pencil for iPad in works

Apple is working on a smart cover for the iPad that aims to bring the benefits of wireless charging to its users without sacrificing the iPad’s signature metal build. (Concept image)
 

Lenovo unveils its new range of ultra-slim laptops

The Ideapad 530S (R) pricing starts at Rs 67,990 and the Ideapad 330S (L) at Rs 35,990.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Delhi police recover knife used by Major Handa to kill officer's wife: ANI sources

The development comes a day after the police said that accused Army Major Nikhil Handa was misleading investigators and furnishing incorrect information. (Photo: File)

BJP workers' sacrifice will change Bengal, Amit Shah on Panchayat deaths

BJP president Amit Shah addressed a rally in memory of 3 slain party workers at Balarampur in Purulia on Thursday. (Photo: Twitter/ANI)

In response to US push, India preparing for cut in oil imports from Iran: report

The oil ministry held a meeting with refiners on Thursday, urging them to scout for alternatives to Iranian oil, the sources said. (Representational Image/AFP)

All parties at K'taka CM swearing-in may not fight 2019 as one: Deve Gowda

Gowda said the Samajwadi Party and BSP are discussing sharing 40 seats each in general elections in Uttar Pradesh. (Photo: File)

20 years on, this 75-yr-old Hyderabad woman awaits Indian citizenship

Habeeb Unissa Begum, 75, was born in India and was married in 1955 in Hyderabad. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham