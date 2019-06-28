News Digest: A sharp, speedy recap of the day's headlines

Mumbai: Have you missed any news today? Here are the top national, international headlines of the day.

Bengaluru water crisis: The Karnataka government is contemplating a five-year ban on construction of multi-storeyed residential buildings in view of the acute water crisis in the state, Deputy Chief Minister Dr G Parameshwara said.

Read: B’luru water crisis: K’taka govt to ban construction of apartments for 5 yrs

TDP reacts on Jagan Mohan Reddy's order to demolish Praja Vedika: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders slammed the state government's decision to serve a notice to former chief minister Chandrababu Naidu on Friday, claiming that the current chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is "unaware" of basic procedures.

Read: ‘Unaware’ of basic procedures: TDP slams Jagan Reddy over notice to Naidu

Kumaraswamy clarifies on his visit to US:

Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Friday clarified that his upcoming trip to the United States is unofficial and he will be travelling on personal expenses. The statement comes amidst criticism the Janata Dal (Secular) leader is facing regarding the alleged expenditure of taxpayers' money for unofficial purposes.

Read: ‘Unofficial, on personal expenses’: Kumaraswamy clarifies his US trip