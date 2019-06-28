Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Politics 28 Jun 2019 ‘Unaware&rsquo ...
Nation, Politics

‘Unaware’ of basic procedures: TDP slams Jagan Reddy over notice to Naidu

ANI
Published Jun 28, 2019, 2:56 pm IST
Updated Jun 28, 2019, 2:56 pm IST
'Praja Vedika' was constructed adjacent to Naidu's residence. The demolition of the hall was carried out on Tuesday.
Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders slammed the state government's decision to serve a notice to former chief minister Chandrababu Naidu on Friday, claiming that the current chief minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy is 'unaware' of basic procedures. (Photo: ANI)
 Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders slammed the state government's decision to serve a notice to former chief minister Chandrababu Naidu on Friday, claiming that the current chief minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy is 'unaware' of basic procedures. (Photo: ANI)

Amaravati: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders slammed the state government's decision to serve a notice to former chief minister Chandrababu Naidu on Friday, claiming that the current chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is "unaware" of basic procedures.

Earlier today, the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) served a notice to the TDP chief to vacate his current official residence.

 

Denouncing the same, TDP leader Panchumarthi Anuradha said, "Jagan Mohan Reddy is unaware of basic procedures...the issue is pending in court. How can he issue notices like this, this is all cruel politics."

"The panchayat's approval for the house in Amaravati was given in 2008 when Yeduguri Sandinti Rajasekhara Reddy was the chief minister (father of current Chief Minister). We also have approval under the River Conservation Act as well," added Anuradha.

Another TDP leader K Srinivasulu said the decision shows Jagan Reddy's "vengeful attitude."

"Jaganmohan Reddy's vengeful attitude is being observed by the people," the former minister said.

Echoing similar sentiments, TDP leader Ashok Babu said, "It has been proved that it is a vindictive action. I think there is a court order against vacating the residence and whatever the verdict will be we will oblige."

While serving the notice, APCRDA asked Naidu and his family to give an explanation within one week.

Last week, Jagan Reddy had ordered the demolition of 'Praja Vedika' ((people grievances' hall), claiming that the hall was constructed illegally and violated many acts. The structure was constructed during the previous TDP government in the state.

'Praja Vedika' was constructed adjacent to Naidu's residence. The demolition of the hall was carried out on Tuesday.

He had also ordered the withdrawal of security of Naidu's son Nara Lokesh.

...
Tags: tdp, jagan mohan reddy, yrscp, chandrababu naidu, demolition, praja vedika
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Amaravati


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

The Lok Sabha also cleared the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2019, to replace an ordinance issued by the previous government. (Photo: ANI)

J&K Reservation (Amendment) bill passed in LS, Prez rule extended

Last week, Reddy had ordered the demolition of 'Praja Vedika' ((people grievances' hall), claiming that the hall was constructed illegally and violated many acts. The structure was constructed during the previous TDP government in the state. (Photo: ANI)

TDP accuses Jagan Reddy of doing vendetta politics against Chandrababu Naidu

'Around 2.32 lakh vacancies are to be filled in the Railways as 1.32 lakh seats are presently vacant and 1 lakh employees will retire in two years. Last year, we started a mission to provide employment to 1.50 lakh people, which will be completed in the next two months,' Goyal said. (Photo: ANI)

50% of over 9,000 vacancies in Indian Railways will be for women: Piyush Goyal

Despite all the measures, manual scavenging is still prevalent across the country. (Photo: Representational)

3 manual scavengers dies in septic tanks filled with faeces of pigs in Tamil Nadu



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

MG Hector vs Tata Harrier vs Jeep Compass vs Hyundai Creta: What do the prices say?

All the three mid-size SUVs are powered by the same 2.0-litre diesel engine built by Fiat, although in different states of tune.
 

Dhoni vs Sarfaraz: Twitterati argue over better wicket-keeper

MS Dhoni and Sarfaraz Ahmed in action against West Indies and New Zealand respectively. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Big brands bet on World Cup fever in India, where cricket is ‘religion’

About 1.5 billion people are expected to watch the tournament worldwide, more than 15 times the audience for the Super Bowl of American football. (Photo: Icc cricket world cup/twitter)
 

ICC CWC'19: Poonam Pandey celebrates India's win over West Indies like this; watch

Poonam Pandey. (Photo: Instagram)
 

93 year-old UK woman arrested for no crime, find out why

Great Manchester police acknowledged this unusual request because their focus is heavily driven by the community. (Photo: Twitter I @sterlingsop)
 

Apple may use Waveguides to replace Lightning port on upcoming iPhones

With waveguides, Apple will empower its iPhones to transfer data far more quickly and efficiently without wires or even without a Lightning port.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Amit Shah moves J&K reservation bill in LS, urges for extention of Prez's rule

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday moved the Jammu and Kashmir reservation bill in the Lok Sabha. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

'Salute Akash ji' posters removed by Indore Municipal Corporation

Supporting his act, there were posters put up in part of Indore stating 'Salute Akash ji' on Friday. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

SC refuses to hear plea challenging disqualification of AAP MLA Devender Sehrawat

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a plea by rebel AAP MLA Devender Sehrawat challenging a disqualification notice under the anti-defection law issued to him by the Delhi Assembly Secretariat for reportedly joining the BJP. (Photo: File)

TMC delegation will be welcomed with 'Jai Shri Ram' chants in Bhatpara: BJP MP

BJP MP from Barrackpore, Arjun Singh, said Trinamool Congress (TMC) delegation to Bhatpara will be welcomed with 'Jai Shri Ram' chants and added that the TMC was trying to reap benefits by coming after the BJP delegation in the area. (Photo: ANI)

Kejriwal meets Sitharaman, urges to clear Rs 3,000 cr pending IGST dues of Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham