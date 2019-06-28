Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Politics 28 Jun 2019 J&K Reservation ...
Nation, Politics

J&K Reservation (Amendment) bill passed in LS, Prez rule extended

PTI
Published Jun 28, 2019, 4:54 pm IST
Updated Jun 28, 2019, 4:57 pm IST
He also told Lok Sabha that Article 370 of the Constitution, is 'temporary in nature' and 'not permanent'.
The Lok Sabha also cleared the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2019, to replace an ordinance issued by the previous government. (Photo: ANI)
 The Lok Sabha also cleared the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2019, to replace an ordinance issued by the previous government. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Lok Sabha on Friday gave its nod to extend President's Rule in Jammu and Kashmir for another six months beginning July 3, with Home Minister Amit Shah asserting that assembly elections in the state will be held in a democratic, free and fair manner as soon as the Election Commission announces the dates.

He also told Lok Sabha that Article 370 of the Constitution which extends special status to Jammu and Kashmir, is "temporary in nature" and "not permanent".

 

The Lok Sabha also cleared the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2019, to replace an ordinance issued by the previous government.

People living along the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir will get benefits of reservation in direct recruitment, promotion and admission in professional courses on par with those living along the Actual Line of Control (ALoC), according to the bill. Replying to the statutory resolution seeking extension of President's Rule in the state, and the amendment bill, Shah asserted that the Modi government has 'zero tolerance' policy towards terrorism and its ideology is to ensure protection of borders and make the country free of terrorism.

He said the government has spent Rs 2,307 crore to upgrade security apparatus in the state. Hitting out at the Congress and the then prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru, he said one-third of Jammu and Kashmir is not with India. "Who is responsible," he asked drawing a sharp reaction from the Congress members. The House witnessed disruptions over Shah naming Nehru.

 Continuing his attack on the opposition party, he said so far Article 356 (President's Rule) was imposed 132 times all over the country, of which the Congress used it 93 times to dismiss state governments.

The legislative proposals were the first ones to be piloted by Shah as Home Minister.

The Home Minister also said the government withdrew security of 919 people in the state as there was no security threat for them. Shah said people speak against India in Jammu and Kashmir to get security cover. In fact, he said, people who speak for India face the real threat.

...
Tags: j&k reservation (amendment) bill, amit shah, lok sabha
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Last week, Reddy had ordered the demolition of 'Praja Vedika' ((people grievances' hall), claiming that the hall was constructed illegally and violated many acts. The structure was constructed during the previous TDP government in the state. (Photo: ANI)

TDP accuses Jagan Reddy of doing vendetta politics against Chandrababu Naidu

'Around 2.32 lakh vacancies are to be filled in the Railways as 1.32 lakh seats are presently vacant and 1 lakh employees will retire in two years. Last year, we started a mission to provide employment to 1.50 lakh people, which will be completed in the next two months,' Goyal said. (Photo: ANI)

50% of over 9,000 vacancies in Indian Railways will be for women: Piyush Goyal

Despite all the measures, manual scavenging is still prevalent across the country. (Photo: Representational)

3 manual scavengers dies in septic tanks filled with faeces of pigs in Tamil Nadu

In his confession, Kalaskar said in August 2016, there was a meeting in Belgaum where the names of people working against Hinduism were listed. During that meeting, Gauri Lankesh’s name came up and it was decided that she has to be killed. (Photo: File)

Gauri Lankesh murder was code named 'event', says alleged killer



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

MG Hector vs Tata Harrier vs Jeep Compass vs Hyundai Creta: What do the prices say?

All the three mid-size SUVs are powered by the same 2.0-litre diesel engine built by Fiat, although in different states of tune.
 

Dhoni vs Sarfaraz: Twitterati argue over better wicket-keeper

MS Dhoni and Sarfaraz Ahmed in action against West Indies and New Zealand respectively. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Big brands bet on World Cup fever in India, where cricket is ‘religion’

About 1.5 billion people are expected to watch the tournament worldwide, more than 15 times the audience for the Super Bowl of American football. (Photo: Icc cricket world cup/twitter)
 

ICC CWC'19: Poonam Pandey celebrates India's win over West Indies like this; watch

Poonam Pandey. (Photo: Instagram)
 

93 year-old UK woman arrested for no crime, find out why

Great Manchester police acknowledged this unusual request because their focus is heavily driven by the community. (Photo: Twitter I @sterlingsop)
 

Apple may use Waveguides to replace Lightning port on upcoming iPhones

With waveguides, Apple will empower its iPhones to transfer data far more quickly and efficiently without wires or even without a Lightning port.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

TDP accuses Jagan Reddy of doing vendetta politics against Chandrababu Naidu

Last week, Reddy had ordered the demolition of 'Praja Vedika' ((people grievances' hall), claiming that the hall was constructed illegally and violated many acts. The structure was constructed during the previous TDP government in the state. (Photo: ANI)

50% of over 9,000 vacancies in Indian Railways will be for women: Piyush Goyal

'Around 2.32 lakh vacancies are to be filled in the Railways as 1.32 lakh seats are presently vacant and 1 lakh employees will retire in two years. Last year, we started a mission to provide employment to 1.50 lakh people, which will be completed in the next two months,' Goyal said. (Photo: ANI)

B’luru water crisis: K’taka govt to ban construction of apartments for 5 yrs

The builders sell the apartments to families without assuring them of water availability, he said. (Representational Image)

Another conspiracy: BJP slams WB govt over school dining rooms with ‘70 pc Muslims'

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh lashed out at the West Bengal government, saying that it had ordered the construction of dining rooms in state-run schools in Cooch Behar district which had more than 70 per cent students from minority communities. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

I am responsible for Congress's defeat in Madhya Pradesh: Kamal Nath

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath has said he had offered to resign from the post of state Congress president after the party's bad performance in the Lok Sabha election. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham