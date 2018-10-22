search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

PM Modi intervenes, summons CBI chief, special director Rakesh Asthana

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Oct 22, 2018, 8:30 pm IST
Updated Oct 22, 2018, 8:33 pm IST
On Monday, CBI arrested its DSP Devender Kumar in connection with a bribery case involving Rakesh Asthana.
PM Modi on Monday summoned CBI director Alok Verma and Special Director Rakesh Asthana amid their public fight on bribery and corruption. (Photo: File)
 PM Modi on Monday summoned CBI director Alok Verma and Special Director Rakesh Asthana amid their public fight on bribery and corruption. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: Amid an ongoing internal fight in the country's top investigative agency, PM Modi on Monday summoned CBI director Alok Verma and Special Director Rakesh Asthana amid their public fight on bribery and corruption.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a bribery case against Asthana, who had written to the government listing several charges against his boss Alok Verma.

 

According to reports, on Sunday, the CBI tried to defend Alok Verma following allegations of corruption levelled against him by Rakesh Asthana saying they are "false and malicious".

The CBI has also claimed to analyse nine phone calls immediately after Manoj Prasad, who was the middleman, was arrested in the alleged bribery case against Asthana.

Read: CBI case against special director hinges on 9 calls, WhatsApp messages

Reports say that Asthana had also alleged that Verma delayed his team’s request to arrest Sathish Sana, a businessman facing probe on corruption case involving meat exporter, Moin Qureshi.  

According to reports, the CBI has named Asthana as an accused of accepting Rs 2 crore bribe to settle Qureshi’s case. Apart from Asthana, CBI also named RAW number 2 Samat Kumar Goel in the FIR. The FIR was filed on October 15.

Moin Qureshi’s case brings to the fore the divide in the CBI.

Qureshi was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in August last year. According to the agency, he was arrested under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act and he was not cooperating in the probe.

Read: In bribery case against its special director, CBI arrests its senior official

On Monday, the CBI arrested its Deputy Superintendent of Police Devender Kumar in connection with a bribery case involving Rakesh Asthana.

...
Tags: pm modi, cbi, alok verma, rakesh asthana
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Lioness kills father of her cubs by holding his neck until he stops moving

The incident came to light after they heard an unusual amount of roaring from the lion’s yard (Photo: AFP)
 

Woman gives birth to twins using same eggs their older brother was born from

She went through ten rounds of IVF over the past decade (Photo: AFP)
 

OPPO latest to cheat on benchmark tests

(Representational image/ Photo: OPPO Find X)
 

Netflix plans to raise $2 billion to fund new content

Netflix, which plans to spend more than $8 billion in entertainment programming this year, reported blockbuster third-quarter results last week as heavy investment in original shows lured more customers to its fold. (Representational image)
 

Japan tells Facebook to improve data protection

(Representational image/ AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
 

Watch: 5-year-old Pakistan boy copies Jasprit Bumrah's action, India pacer in awe

The India speedster was quick to respond to the video and was overwhelmed upon watching it. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Rahul demands Arun Jaitley's resignation over Mehul Choksi issue

'It's sad that media has blacked out this story. The people of India won't,' Rahul Gandhi tweeted, using the hashtag 'ArunJaitlieMustResign'. (Photo: File | PTI)

Serious credibility crisis in CBI, 'vested interests' in govt to blame: Congress

The CBI's top officers are accusing each other of massive corruption, he said, questioning the sanctity and the credibility of the government and the CBI to function in an 'honest, unbiased transparent way'. (Photo: File)

Amritsar train tragedy: Case filed in Bihar court against Sidhu's wife

The case was filed by social activist Tamanna Hashmi in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Arti Kumari Singh, who fixed November 3 as the date for its hearing. (Photo: PTI | File)

Army asks Pakistan to take back bodies of 2 intruders in combat uniform

The sources said five to six Pakistani intruders crossed the LoC and fired on Indian Army patrol in the Sunderbani sector. (Representational Image)

‘No fault of mine’: Absconding Amritsar Dusshera event organiser releases video

'I arranged the Dussehra event to bring everyone together. I had taken all the permissions... Had spoken to police, (municipal) corporation, fire brigade,' Saurabh Mithu said in a video in Punjabi. (Photo: ANI screengrab)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham