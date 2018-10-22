search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

In bribery case against its special director, CBI arrests its senior official

PTI
Published Oct 22, 2018, 5:26 pm IST
Updated Oct 22, 2018, 5:26 pm IST
CBI arrests its Dy SP Devender Kumar in connection with bribery allegations involving its Special Director Rakesh Asthana.
Devender Kumar, who was earlier investigation officer in case involving meat exporter Moin Qureshi, has been arrested on charges of forgery in recording statement of Sathish Sana, who had alleged to have paid bribes to get relief in case. (Photo: File)
 Devender Kumar, who was earlier investigation officer in case involving meat exporter Moin Qureshi, has been arrested on charges of forgery in recording statement of Sathish Sana, who had alleged to have paid bribes to get relief in case. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The CBI has arrested its Deputy Superintendent of Police Devender Kumar in connection with bribery allegations involving its Special Director and second-in-command Rakesh Asthana, officials said on Monday.

Kumar, who was earlier the investigation officer in a case involving meat exporter Moin Qureshi, has been arrested on the allegations of forgery in recording the statement of Sathish Sana, who had alleged to have paid bribes to get relief in the case, they said.

 

It is alleged that a statement of Sana was purportedly recorded on September 26, 2018, by the investigating team headed by Asthana, but it emerged in the CBI probe that on that given day the businessman was in Hyderabad, they claimed.

In his statement, Sana had purportedly said that he had in June this year discussed his case with Telugu Desam Party's Rajya Sabha member C M Ramesh who, after speaking to the CBI Director, had assured him that he would not be summoned again. "From June onwards, I was not called by the CBI. I was under the impression that investigation against me is complete," he is believed to have said.

The CBI has now alleged that Kumar had fabricated this statement as an "afterthought...to corroborate the baseless allegations made by Asthana against CBI Director Alok Verma to the CVC (Central Vigilance Commissioner)", they claimed. They said the agency was also looking into the alleged role of other members of the special investigation team headed by Asthana.

Also Read: CBI case against special director hinges on 9 calls, WhatsApp messages

Asthana, who was booked by the agency on bribery charges in an unprecedented action, had complained against CBI Director Verma on August 24, 2018 that he had taken bribe of Rs 2 crore from Sana to give him relief in the matter.

...
Tags: cbi, devender kumar, rakesh asthana, alok verma
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: 5-year-old Pakistan boy copies Jasprit Bumrah's action, India pacer in awe

The India speedster was quick to respond to the video and was overwhelmed upon watching it. (Photo: AP)
 

Botox cuts your chances of having an orgasm, here’s why

According to experts, those who smooth out their wrinkles with treatment are less likely to achieve orgasms. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Prince Harry hopes he and Meghan Markle will have baby girl

The couple first started to tell family members they were expecting at Princess Eugenie's wedding at St George's Chapel in Windsor. (Photo: AP)
 

Three WhatsApp features to change your chatting experience

WhatsApp will soon roll out the picture-in-picture (PiP) mode as well as introduce Stickers.
 

iPhone XR could be facing a bumpy start

The iPhone XR is available in every colour and configuration.
 

Watch: Kohli’s monotony, Rohit’s daddy ton! How India thumped West Indies in Guwahati

Virat Kohli, who made 140, and Rohit Sharma, who remained unbeaten on 152, put on 246 runs for the second wicket as India chased down 323 and romped home with 47 balls to spare against West Indies in the first ODI in Guwahati. (Photo: BCCI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

BJP refers to rape case against Kerala Congress leaders to attack Rahul Gandhi

BJP spokesperson Meenakshi Lekhi said Chandy and former Union minister K C Venugopal, also an accused in the case, were Gandhi's 'friends' and the Congress should answer questions on such a serious charge against its leaders, instead of targeting the ruling party's functionaries. (Photo: File)

Rafale fighter jet deal will 'sink' Modi government, says Ashok Gehlot

Gehlot claimed that Modi's popularity graph has come down and looking at the prime minister's previous speeches, the Congress does not even need to campaign because 'things have been exposed now'. (Photo: File)

Court sends son of former BSP MP Ashish Pandey to 14 day judicial custody

Pandey had allegedly brandished a pistol at guests of a five-star hotel here threatening them in the foyer, a video of which went viral on the social media. (Photo: File)

Cong accuses Modi govt of conniving with fraudsters, says Jaitley should be sacked

In the 44 months till January 2018, the Modi government witnessed an unprecedented 19,000 'bank fraud cases' involving Rs 90,000 crore, Congress leader Sachin Pilot said at a press conference along with party colleagues Rajiv Satav and Sushmita Dev. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Delhi petrol pumps strike: BJP slams AAP over 'adamant behaviour'

The one-day strike will see petrol pumps along with linked CNG dispensing units remain shut till 5 am on Tuesday. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham