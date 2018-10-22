search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

CBI case against special director hinges on 9 calls, WhatsApp messages

PTI
Published Oct 22, 2018, 11:52 am IST
Updated Oct 22, 2018, 12:16 pm IST
CBI filed case against Rakesh Asthana on basis of claims made by businessman, Sathish Sana, probed by him in separate case.
Rakesh Asthana, the second-in-command in CBI, had intimated cabinet secretary nearly 2 months ago that Sana had allegedly paid bribe of Rs 2 crore to CBI Chief Alok Verma to get relief in case. (Photo: File)
 Rakesh Asthana, the second-in-command in CBI, had intimated cabinet secretary nearly 2 months ago that Sana had allegedly paid bribe of Rs 2 crore to CBI Chief Alok Verma to get relief in case. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The CBI claims to have analysed nine phone calls immediately after middleman Manoj Prasad was held in the alleged bribery case against its Special Director, Rakesh Asthana, to allege that there was panic after the middleman's brother got "wind" of the arrest, officials said on Sunday.

The investigative agency has registered a case against Asthana on the basis of claims made by a businessman, Sathish Sana, probed by him in a separate case, that he was asked to pay a bribe of Rs 5 crore by Manoj Prasad, an investment banker based in Dubai to get relief from repeated summons and a clean chit in the case, they said.

 

Surprisingly, Asthana, the second-in-command in the agency, had intimated the cabinet secretary nearly two months ago that Sana had allegedly paid a bribe of Rs 2 crore to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Chief Alok Verma to get relief in the case.

The agency, however, claimed on Sunday that Sana had appeared before the magistrate and stated that he made payments between December 2017 and October 2018 to a middleman, who had cited his purported connection with Asthana to ensure relief for him.

On the basis of his claims, the agency arrested Manoj Prasad on October 16 when he was returning from Dubai to allegedly collect an installment of the agreed bribe amount.

Nowhere in the statement, which is now part of the FIR, made public nearly five days after registration, Sana had mentioned any direct meeting, interaction or payment of bribe to Asthana.

According to the call data analysis done by the CBI, the phone calls were allegedly exchanged between Asthana and a senior officer of another intelligence agency, who wanted to confirm the details of the middleman's arrest.

The calls were also exchanged between the senior officer and the wife of the middleman Somesh Prasad, brother of middleman Manoj Prasad, among others, an officer claimed.

The sources claimed that call data records show that four calls were exchanged between Asthana and the senior officer on October 17, 2018, a day after the arrest. They claimed that Somesh Prasad, "somehow" got news of the latter's arrest on October 16, 2018 and immediately called his contact, the senior officer of the intelligence agency on the same day.

A call was then made by the officer to Somesh within a minute, they claimed.

Next day, the intelligence agency officer allegedly called Asthana to purportedly know the situation. Three more calls were exchanged between the two, the agency claimed.

The officer of the intelligence agency also spoke to the wife of Somesh Prasad, they claimed. In addition to the call exchanges, the agency is also depending heavily on the Whatsapp messages recovered from Manoj Prasad's phone, they claimed.

...
Tags: cbi, rakesh asthana, rakesh asthana case
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Botox cuts your chances of having an orgasm, here’s why

According to experts, those who smooth out their wrinkles with treatment are less likely to achieve orgasms. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Prince Harry hopes he and Meghan Markle will have baby girl

The couple first started to tell family members they were expecting at Princess Eugenie's wedding at St George's Chapel in Windsor. (Photo: AP)
 

iPhone XR could be facing a bumpy start

The iPhone XR is available in every colour and configuration.
 

Watch: Kohli’s monotony, Rohit’s daddy ton! How India thumped West Indies in Guwahati

Virat Kohli, who made 140, and Rohit Sharma, who remained unbeaten on 152, put on 246 runs for the second wicket as India chased down 323 and romped home with 47 balls to spare against West Indies in the first ODI in Guwahati. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Master thieves and ever susceptible Indian banks

Fraudsters and scamsters are commonplace across the financial vector.
 

2018 Hyundai Santro launch tomorrow

Pre-launch bookings for the hatchback were already underway for Rs 11,000 starting from 10 October.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

'Purely unintentional': H Raja apologises to Madras HC for derogatory remarks

During Vinayagar Chathurthi procession in Pudukottai in September, BJP national secretary H Raja had abused the judiciary after police denied permission for procession to go on a particular route. (Photo: File | ANI)

Rahul Gandhi takes dig at PM Modi-Anil Ambani, tweets iconic 'Sholay' song

The 17-second video uploaded by Rahul Gandhi on Twitter only shows the smiling faces of PM Modi and Ambani with the song playing in the background. (Photo: File)

Hearing on review plea of Sabarimala verdict to be decided tomorrow: SC

Protests have been witnessed at Sabarimala temple in Kerala since the doors of the shrine were open for the first time on October 17 after the Supreme Court verdict. (Photo: File)

Kashmir shutdown today over death of 7 civilians at encounter site in Kulgam

Kashmiri villagers shout pro-freedom slogans as they carry the body of Uzair Mushtaq, who was killed when unused explosives of three militants, gunned down in an encounter, went off in Kulgam. (Photo: AP)

135, including three women, booked for drunk driving in Hyderabad

The incident took place late on Saturday night when the police conducted drunk and drive tests across various parts of the city. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham