Nation Current Affairs 21 Sep 2019 Hopes of waking up C ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Hopes of waking up Chandrayaan-2's lander fades as Lunar night falls

PTI
Published Sep 21, 2019, 8:36 am IST
Updated Sep 21, 2019, 8:36 am IST
Lander Vikram, with rover Pragyan housed inside it, lost communication with the ground station on September 7.
ISRO has said once the Lunar night falls, there would be no sunlight for the lander to generate power for its working and also it was not designed to operate in the heavy cold temperature of Moon during the phase. (Photo: File)
 ISRO has said once the Lunar night falls, there would be no sunlight for the lander to generate power for its working and also it was not designed to operate in the heavy cold temperature of Moon during the phase. (Photo: File)

Bengaluru: Hopes of re-establishing contact with India's moon mission Chandrayaan-2's lander seems to be all but over with its 14-day mission life set to end and the Lunar night falling early Saturday.

Lander Vikram, with rover Pragyan housed inside it, lost communication with the ground station on September 7 during its final descent, just 2. 1 kms above the lunar surface, minutes before the planned touch-down on the Moon.

 

Since then, the Indian Space Research Organisation has been consistently saying all possible efforts were being made to establish contact with the lander, though the hopes kept fading with the lunar night phase approaching.

It was stated that the lander made a hard landing.

The lander, designed to execute a soft-landing on the lunar surface, and rover have a mission life of one Lunar day, which is equivalent to 14 earth days that ends Saturday.

ISRO has said once the Lunar night falls, there would be no sunlight for the lander to generate power for its working and also it was not designed to operate in the heavy cold temperature of Moon during the phase.

However, there has been no official word from the ISRO on the eve of night fall.

Read: ISRO's message after it lost contact with Chandrayaan-2's Vikram lander

The space agency had on Thursday said a national-level committee comprising academics and ISRO experts are analysing the cause of communication loss with Chandrayaan-2 lander.

On September 8, ISRO said the lander was spotted on the lunar surface by camera on-board of the Chandrayaan-2 orbiter.

Read: Chandrayaan-2: Vikram lander located, hit lunar surface

The orbiter of the India's second lunar mission continued to perform scheduled science experiments to "complete satisfaction" and performance of all its payloads were "satisfactory", it has said.

ISRO from the day of losing contact with the lander had been upbeat about the performance of the orbiter.

Read: NASA lunar orbiter reviews images of Chandrayaan-2's landing site': report

Till date 90 to 95 per cent of the Chandrayaan-2 mission objectives have been accomplished and it will continue contributing to Lunar science, not withstanding the loss of communication with the Lander, ISRO had said on September 7.

It had also noted that the precise launch and mission management has ensured a long life of almost seven years instead of the planned one year for the orbiter.

The orbiter carries eight scientific payloads for mapping the lunar surface and study the exosphere (outer atmosphere) of the Moon.

The Chandrayaan-2 is a Rs 978 crore unmanned moon mission with the satellite alone costing Rs 603 crore while the launch vehicle Rs 375 crore.

Read: ‘Giant leap’: Pak's first woman astronaut lauds ISRO’s Chandrayaan-2 mission

India's Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle, GSLV MkIII-M1 successfully launched the 3,840-kg Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft into the Earth's orbit on July 22.

The spacecraft successfully entered the lunar orbit on August 20 by performing Lunar Orbit Insertion (LOI) manoeuvre, and on September 2, 'Vikram' successfully separated from the orbiter.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: isro, chandrayaan-2, vikram lander
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Latest From Nation

The resignation of Madras High Court Chief Justice V K Tahilramani has been accepted, according to a government notification. (Photo: Facebook)

Govt accepts Madras HC Chief Justice V K Tahilramani's resignation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi should have ascertained his statement about Pakistan before criticising me, NCP chief Sharad Pawar said on Friday. (Photo: File)

‘Should have verified my statement’: Sharad Pawar after PM Modi's attack

TMC secretary-general and Education Minister Partha Chatterjee maintained that the administration played a very peaceful role to resolve the problem amicably. (Photo: PTI)

'Expect Governor to give justice to JU faculty, students': TMC on ABVP vandalism

The BJP leader was arrested by the SIT of UP police from his ashram on Friday morning under section 376 of the IPC. It pertains to misusing authority to seduce or induce a woman to have sexual intercourse. (Photo: File)

Chinmayanand case: Law student, cousins charged for extortion



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Maruti S-Presso specifications, variant details leaked ahead of launch

A leaked document has revealed various specifications of the S-Presso.
 

Watch: Trinamool MPs Nusrat, Mimi welcome Durga ahead of festitivites

The devotional dance video shows actors-turned politicians Mimi and Nusrat tapping their feet to the song 'Ashey Maa Durga Shey'. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Viral video: Delhi priest dances to Malayalam hit song 'Kudukku'

Recently, a video of a priest from Delhi shaking a leg to 'Kudukku' has gone viral online. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Cars in demand: Maruti Dzire, Honda Amaze top segment sales in August 2019

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire holds the largest market share at 62 per cent.
 

Bigg Boss 13 promo leaked, these two TV stars to be part of Salman Khan's show

Salman Khan as host on ‘Bigg Boss.’
 

Watch: Reporter says she tried to contact a dead man for comment, video goes viral

Sara Welch of KTLA news station, made the gaffe on air saying that she reportedly tried to contact a man who died in a police chase, but he was 'unavailable for comment'. (Photo: Screengrab)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Bengaluru: ‘Fight climate change, save winged beauties’

Group of mynas

Bengaluru: Engg students register as stem cell donors

Only 30% of patients in the world find matching donors in their own family, and the rest are forced to look for an unrelated donor with similar tissue characteristics. (Photo: Pixabay)

Chennai: Family becomes invisible patients of Alzheimer’s

Alzheimer’s is a progressive disorder wherein the brain cells degenerate and die. What begins as a mild memory loss will slowly progress into severe memory impairment, delusions, inability to perform day to day activities and loss of cognitive abilities. (Photo: Pixabay)

V Ramasubramanian to be sworn-in Supreme Court judge on Monday

Justice V.Ramasubramanian

Greens call for detailed study on Nilgiris landslips

Though Gudalur belt with its rich flora is considered to be the oxygen-bank in the hills, over the years, quite huge quantities of exotic flora, including many trees such as acacia and silver oak and many exotic shrubs made its way into the thickly wooded slopes of Pandalur and Gudalur belts.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham